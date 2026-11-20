The Gogglebox family reacts with shock and sarcasm to Robert Pattinson becoming the seventh James Bond, citing his Twilight role and Amazon MGM involvement.

The Gogglebox cast has delivered savage verdicts on the casting of Robert Pattinson as the new James Bond. Viewers tuning into Friday night's episode witnessed chaotic reactions to the news. The announcement revealed the 40-year-old actor as the seventh performer to play the iconic secret service agent. This selection marks a pivotal moment for the 60-year-old franchise under new management.

Sisters Ellie and Izzi Warner were among the first to voice their disdain for the selection. They expressed that they were uninterested in a Bond character who is pale and interesting. Referring directly to Pattinson's previous fame, they sarcastically urged him to return to his coffin. Their comments clearly recalled his portrayal of the vampire Edward Cullen from over a decade ago.

Also read Robert Pattinson Named Seventh James Bond; Amazon MGM Finalizes Creative Control for 2028 Film

Andrew from the same household admitted that he had never watched the Twilight films. This prompted his partner Alfie to joke that this was likely because he is not a teenage girl. Their conversation underscored the generational gap regarding the actor's filmography. Several other cast members also struggled to immediately place the star in their minds.

Jenny, another cast member, openly confessed that she had never even heard of the actor. She misremembered his name as Robert Pattington in a moment of genuine ignorance. Her best friend Lee repeated the misheard name in disbelief. This moment served as a stark contrast to the global media frenzy surrounding the announcement.

The Malone family provided a different angle of shock to the revelation. Tom exclaimed surprise that the name of James Bond was Robert. Meanwhile, Giles and Mary expressed disappointment that their preferred choice, Jack Lowden, was not selected. Their reaction reflected the sentiment of many fans who had followed extensive rumors.

Advertisement

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed that Jeff Bezos was heavily involved in the casting process. He noted that the process was tight and narrowed down to five incredibly talented actors. Bezos revealed that initial bias existed against Pattinson due to his existing fame. He stated that bosses initially wanted someone more unknown for the role.

Pattinson was not originally on the initial shortlist for the part. He and Nicholas Hoult were brought in at the last minute to audition. Lauren Sanchez reportedly determined that Pattinson possessed the necessary looks, sex appeal, and talent. Her intervention played a pivotal part in shifting the direction of the decision toward the Twilight star.

The secrecy surrounding the announcement was maintained until the Sunday morning before the public reveal. Pattinson learned of his success only hours before the news broke. This level of discretion is standard for such high-profile roles but has intensified anticipation. The challenge for the new Bond will be to overcome initial skepticism and establish a new identity.

Pattinson's debut marks a significant shift for the series under Amazon's ownership. The acquisition of MGM by Amazon represents a major structural change for the franchise. Fans and critics alike are watching closely to see how this transition will affect the tone. The new film will bring new production standards and distribution strategies to the table.

Siblings Pete and Sophie were equally baffled by the unveiling of the news. They questioned if the actor was the same person who played Batman in recent years. They suggested other potential stars for the role, such as Lewis Capaldi and Bradley Walsh. This line of questioning revealed a lingering confusion about Pattinson's career trajectory.

Advertisement

The casting decision highlights the changing landscape of Hollywood blockbusters. Amazon is looking to leverage its streaming platform to reach new audiences. The actor's recent work in films like The Odyssey shows his dramatic range. This range was key in convincing studio bosses of his suitability for the part.

As the Gogglebox cast's reactions demonstrate, the public perception of Pattinson is still anchored by earlier career choices. The upcoming film must navigate this legacy while forging a new path. The franchise has a rich history that requires careful handling by its new owners. The success of this reboot will depend on balancing tradition with innovation.

Amazon MGM Studios will produce the next installment with high expectations. The studio aims to deliver a modern take on the classic spy thriller genre. The involvement of top-tier talent behind the camera will also be crucial. Viewers are eager to see how the new Bond fits into the current cultural zeitgeist.

The reaction from the British public, as seen on Gogglebox, provides a barometer for acceptance. While some fans are skeptical, others are excited by the fresh direction. The actor has a dedicated fanbase that will support the new venture. The studio hopes this support will translate into strong box office performance globally.

The casting of Pattinson signifies a bold move by Amazon. It shows a willingness to take risks with established intellectual property. The studio is betting on the actor's star power and critical acclaim. If successful, this could redefine the James Bond franchise for a new generation.

The upcoming film promises to be a major event in the entertainment industry. Audiences worldwide are waiting to see if Pattinson can embody the spirit of 007. The success of this project will determine the future of the franchise under Amazon. It will also set the stage for potential sequels and spin-offs in the expanding universe.