Godzilla Will Rampage Through Apex Legends Starting November 10

Apex Legends has a new event coming on November 10, as players will be thrown into the middle of a Godzilla attack for a limited time.

Apex Legends has a new event coming on November 10, as players will be thrown into the middle of a Godzilla attack for a limited time.

Godzilla storms Apex Legends on November 10 in a limited-time event that drops players into monster-sized chaos. Battle through Godzilla’s destruction and chase Care Packages to grab a custom Devotion with a heat ray attack. Unlock the Dorsal Dagger Mythic Melee plus a matching Deathbox inspired by one of Godzilla’s iconic fins.

Also read Godzilla Minus One Sequel Review: Ghidorah Returns

Earn 10 Godzilla-themed Legend skins and more rewards through a new Event Pass with free and premium tracks.will throw players into one of the most unpredictable events they've ever done, as you'll fight each other in the middle of an attack by the legendary movie monsters, attempting to come out on top in the destruction left in Godzilla's wake. But you'll have chances to channel his powers for your own good while avoiding becoming part of the devastation left behind.

Oh, and you'll be able to get some skins and other cosmetics, because, of course, you will. We have the finer details of the event below, as it will kick off on November 10. Damaged buildings, burnt trees, fallen signs, and other destruction left by Godzilla's rampage are littered across the map, while Godzilla himself looms above.

Advertisement

Players daring enough to venture into a blast before Godzilla's Heat Ray strikes will find a Care Package to claim a custom Devotion with a devastating heat ray attack that tracks enemies on hit. Wield a piece of Godzilla with the Dorsal Dagger, inspired by one of Godzilla's own dorsal fins, and it comes with a matching Deathbox.

Show your love for the Godzilla universe with 10 new Legend Skins pulling from the Godzilla series and some deep cuts:Event Pass to get even more Godzilla-themed rewards in the Free Track and the Premium Track, including all-new Badges, Crafting Metals, Trackers, Weapon Skins, and more. Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling.

Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings. Razer has upgraded one of its popular wired earbud lines with the official release of the Hammerhead V3 Chroma Wired EarbudsAcclaim has decided to jump on the Grand Theft Auto VI bandwagon with its own special"GTA VI" release that's out this week. M&M'S is getting into the holiday spirit as they have a new campaign featuring classic Christmas films for holiday movie nights.

Kabam and Warner Bros. have come together for a new mobile title called WB All-Star Mayhem, with testing set to begin this month. Halo: The Master Chief Omnibus will bring three classic Halo novels together under one book, set for release on November 10.007 First Light just got a free Starter Pack across multiple platforms, allowing players to try the first mission of the game at no charge.

Advertisement

Apex Legends has a new event coming on November 10, as players will be thrown into the middle of a Godzilla attack for a limited time. Acclaim has decided to jump on the Grand Theft Auto VI bandwagon with its own special"GTA VI" release that's out this week.

Kabam and Warner Bros. have come together for a new mobile title called WB All-Star Mayhem, with testing set to begin this month.007 First Light just got a free Starter Pack across multiple platforms, allowing players to try the first mission of the game at no charge. Xbox is giving away a console that looks like it was swallowed whole by an alligator in what they're now calling the Xbox Series X-Bite