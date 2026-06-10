Godzilla vs. The Odyssey #1 Review: A Mythic Mashup That Delivers

IDW's Godzilla vs. The Odyssey #1 blends Greek myth with kaiju action, offering a fresh take on Homer's epic. Despite a weaker backup story, the main feature shines with great art and storytelling.

Fans of Godzilla have had a lot to celebrate lately. The last decade and more of American and Japanese films have taken very different paths, yet both have produced movies that fans have mostly loved.

Over in the comics, the King of the Monsters has been everywhere. IDW Publishing has been putting out their own books starring everyone's favorite kaiju, taking the monster to new and exciting places. One of the most interesting series they've been releasing is the ongoing 'Godzilla vs.' line, which pits Goji against various historical and mythological settings.

The latest installment, written by Frank Tieri, illustrated by Ilias Kyriazis, and with a backup story by Tom Scioli, transports readers to ancient Greece and medieval England. This issue is my favorite so far, taking a classic story we all know and love and giving it a fresh coat of Godzilla-colored paint. While the backup story somewhat detracts from the overall quality, this is still an awesome comic that any fan of Godzilla or mythology should pick up.

Greek mythology and Godzilla on their own are both pretty great, and they fit together better than you might expect. After all, Greek myths are full of massive monsters and capricious gods, which are pretty familiar to Godzilla's fans. The story opens with a Trojan Godzilla, which I was not at all expecting but which put a massive smile on my face, and it only gets better from there.

Instead of trying to cram the entire Odyssey into this book, Tieri takes a different approach: the gods themselves narrate the tale of Odysseus's journey, hitting all the major plot points and capturing the feel of the ancient epic wonderfully. In this version, Godzilla is the 'Hammer of Zeus,' showing up at various points to help Odysseus and his crew. This gives the monster that kind of force-of-nature feel that works so well in his stories.

Other classic kaiju also make appearances, including Rodan, King Ghidorah, Gigan, Biollante, and more, all perfectly woven into the classic story. The book's pacing is amazing; it spends the perfect amount of time on each scene, never leaving you disappointed or wanting more. I love the way Tieri writes the gods as a giant bickering family of all-powerful beings. It's a great story, which is why the backup is somewhat disappointing.

Scioli's story isn't bad, but it doesn't quite match the quality of the main feature, especially its ending. One of the standout features of the entire 'Godzilla vs.' series has been the art. Each book uses a different art style that complements its setting, and this one is no exception. Kyriazis was exactly the right choice for this book.

The way he draws the gods is awesome; we've seen many depictions of Greek gods in comics over the decades, and while his aren't exactly my favorite, he does a great job capturing the essence of each one. His kaiju also look fantastic, which is obviously extremely important for a Godzilla book. His linework is gorgeous, and the coloring really makes the whole thing pop.

He is able to transport readers to a world of myth, and his style fits it beautifully. The detail is outstanding throughout, and the way he executes each scene gives the script exactly the imagery it needs to impress. There's a certain cartoony quality to his art that really works for this kind of tale.

Scioli's art in the backup is actually the best part of that story; his art has an old-school newspaper strip style that makes these kinds of stories look fantastic. Overall, 'Godzilla vs. The Odyssey' #1 is just about everything you could want from a book like this. It combines two different kinds of myths seamlessly, creating an all-new version of one of the greatest epics in Greek history.

While the backup story brings it down a bit, this book is worth every penny, and I eagerly await the next installment





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