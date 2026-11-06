Godzilla Movies Ranked: 39 Films Before Godzilla x Kong: Supernova

Collider ranks the 39 Godzilla movies, starting with the 1998 American version at the bottom, as Godzilla Minus Zero stands as the latest entry.

Godzilla has appeared in 39 films, a total that surprises many casual viewers even though the franchise is widely known for its long history. According to a ranking published by Collider, the 39th entry is Godzilla Minus Zero, which was the most recent release at the time of writing.

The next installment, Godzilla x Kong: Supernova, is set to become the 40th Godzilla movie and is scheduled for the first half of 2027. Because it is not out yet, the ranking focuses on the 39 films that already exist, beginning with entries 39 through 35.

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Godzilla 1998 Sits at the Bottom of the Ranking

Godzilla (1998) is ranked 39th, the lowest position on the list. The Collider writer describes it as the first American-produced take on the character, and says its large budget and Hollywood resources did little to make it fun, interesting, or memorable.

The critique goes further, calling the film one of the worst movies of 1998 and saying it is notorious among fans for missing what makes the series work. Rather than being so bad it is good, the writer argues it is simply bad, and warns that viewers who start here may be turned off Godzilla for good.

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The ranking grants the film one benefit: it is mocked in a couple of Japanese Godzilla movies released after it. According to the writer, that is the only good that came out of the 1998 version.

Animated Trilogy Entries Planet Eater and City on the Edge of Battle

Godzilla: The Planet Eater (2018) ranks 38th, and Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle (2018) ranks 36th. Both belong to an animated trilogy released between 2017 and 2018 that the writer says had genuine potential but never fully lived up to it.

The trilogy is set 20,000 years into the future, when humanity tries to reclaim Earth after it has been taken over by Godzilla. The Planet Eater, the third film, is described as a low point, with dull and repetitive non-monster scenes, less appealing animation, and a fight with King Ghidorah, shown with a new look, that is surprisingly boring.

City on the Edge of Battle, the second film, is called admittedly better than the third, though still not good. It introduces Mechagodzilla City, a huge mass of robotics and buildings built to combat Godzilla. The writer says the idea could have been goofy fun, but the movie produces a strangely lifeless and tiring watch.

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Showa Era Entries All Monsters Attack and Son of Godzilla

All Monsters Attack (1969) ranks 37th, and Son of Godzilla (1967) ranks 35th. Both come from the Showa Era, the classic Japanese Godzilla films released between 1954 and 1975.

All Monsters Attack is a kid-focused film about a bullied child who bonds with Minilla, Godzilla's son, who is also being bullied. The writer says the interactions appear in dream sequences, which lowers the emotion, and that much of the monster footage is archival material from previous movies, making the film feel cheap, rushed, and like a cash grab.

Son of Godzilla is described as the point where the movies become, at worst, bearable, signaling that the ranking has moved past the weakest entries. It is the first appearance of Minilla, Godzilla's adopted son, one of the more divisive monsters in the series.