Godzilla Minus Zero Tops Box Office as Ramayana Earns $12 Million

Godzilla Minus Zero claims the top box office spot while Ramayana opens with $12 million domestically, highlighting the financial stakes for the most expensive Indian film ever made.

The domestic box office landscape for this weekend was defined by the overwhelming dominance of international cinema, as Godzilla Minus Zero secured the number-one position and Ramayana: Rise of a Legend finished in fifth place. These two overseas titles bookended the top-five rankings, creating a notable shift in viewer preferences. The remaining three spots on the list were occupied by distinct homegrown productions, demonstrating a continued appetite for local content despite the global pull of major franchise entries.

Among the domestic titles were two new releases that brought varied genres to the screen. The Cat in the Hat, an animated family film, and Drummer Boy, a period musical, joined the competition to capture audience attention. Their presence on the charts alongside the two international blockbusters illustrated a diverse marketplace where different storytelling styles and cultural origins competed for the same consumer dollars.

Also read Box Office Global: 'Godzilla Minus Zero' Beats 'Ramayana' $63M to $55M WW

Ramayana Budget and Financial Stakes

Ramayana: Rise of a Legend represents a monumental investment in Indian cinema, standing as the most expensive film of all time with a reported production budget of approximately $200 million. The movie serves as the first part of a planned duology, with the second installment currently scheduled for a 2028 release. To justify such a massive financial outlay, the studio mounted a grand international publicity tour to promote the mythological epic. Industry standards suggest that a film of this scale must gross twice its reported budget to break even, placing immense pressure on its opening weekend performance.

The financial expectations for Ramayana: Rise of a Legend were high, yet the opening numbers reflected a lukewarm start for the blockbuster. The film earned $55 million globally this past weekend, with approximately $12 million coming from domestic markets. While $12 million is a significant sum, it falls short of the rapid accumulation required to offset the nearly $200 million production cost in the early stages. This performance has sparked immediate discussion regarding the viability of high-budget mythological epics in the current theatrical environment.

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Godzilla Success Driven by Franchise Loyalty

In sharp contrast to the high-budget gamble of Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, Godzilla Minus Zero achieved its number-one spot leveraging the positive word-of-mouth generated by its predecessor. The previous installment, Godzilla Minus One, was released in 2023 and grossed more than $110 million worldwide against a reported budget of just $10 million. This striking disparity between cost and return established a strong foundation of trust and excitement among genre fans, creating built-in buzz that carried over into the sequel.

The success of Godzilla Minus One was not limited to box office receipts; the film broke box-office records for international titles in North America. During its theatrical run, it grossed more than $55 million in the region, a remarkable achievement for a foreign-language or non-Hollywood production. Furthermore, Godzilla Minus One rode a wave of positive critical reception to win the Best Visual Effects Oscar. This prestigious award beat out mega-budget behemoths, validating the creative approach of the studio and further enhancing the commercial appeal of Godzilla Minus Zero.