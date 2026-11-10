Godzilla Minus Zero Stomps All Over The Weekend Box Office

Godzilla Minus Zero had no trouble dominating the weekend box office, finishing above expectations and topping the chart.

Godzilla Minus Zero crushed the weekend box office with a $32 million debut, topping expectations and every new release. Godzilla Minus Zero scored the biggest live-action foreign film opening ever and the biggest debut in GKIDS history.

Strong reviews, an A CinemaScore, and huge IMAX and PLF turnout give Godzilla Minus Zero momentum through November. The Cat in the Hat, Drummer Boy, and Ramayana opened in the top five, but Godzilla Minus Zero ruled the chart.delivered in spades this weekend at the box office with $32 million, above projections. That represents the biggest opening for a live-action foreign film ever, and the biggest opening for GKIDS ever. Worldwide, the start for the film is $63 million.

Also read 'Godzilla Minus Zero' stomps to a record-setting $31.6 debut, clobbering 'The Cat in the Hat'

A staggering 74% of that opening weekend is from IMAX and PLF screens, also a record. People running out to see this on the biggest screen possible was the key to its success here, and Toho has to be thrilled with the results. The film has gottenGodzilla & Other Newcomers Shake Up The Top Fiveavoided disaster by making $20 million, better than the mid-teens numbers it looked to be heading for heading into opening day.

That is still low for a film based on a Dr. Seuss book, but it should have some runway to make some solid money before the week of Thanksgiving. Third place went to Angel Studios' filmwith $8.9 million. That is the second-best opening for an Indian film domestically. , delayed from its original release date, lands in the November corridor.

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Honestly, I think Godzilla stays number one, though I wouldn't put it past Ebenezer to challenge for the top spot. As for How to Rob a Bank, I think it hits the top ten, but not near the top. Jeremy Konrad has written about collectibles and film for almost ten years. He has a deep and vast knowledge of both.

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