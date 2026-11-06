Godzilla Minus Zero Smashes Box Office Records With $6 Million Preview Sales

Godzilla Minus Zero pulls in $6 million in US previews, breaking GKIDs records and outperforming Godzilla Minus One while earning top reviews.

Godzilla Minus Zero has stormed into the November box office cycle, generating approximately $6 million in advance ticket sales that immediately redefined industry expectations for the franchise. This massive initial haul includes a staggering $4 million-plus collection from Wednesday screenings and enthusiastic turnout during special Godzilla Day fan events held on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The film has officially established a new record for its U.S. distributor, GKID, through this impressive preview performance. The company previously held its best opening total with The Boy and the Heron in 2023, which earned $2.39 million during Thursday and early access shows before securing a $13 million three-day opening.

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This new kaiju film's early ticket sales dwarf those previous figures, demonstrating a significant shift in audience engagement for animated and live-action hybrid blockbusters distributed by independent studios. The preview grosses also exceed the $2.1 million that Takashi Yamazaki's predecessor, Godzilla Minus One, collected across its Wednesday and Thursday shows ahead of an $11.4 million debut.

Industry analysts had projected $30 million or more for Godzilla Minus Zero in North America on the high end, largely fueled by the inclusion of IMAX and premium large-format screens. Those conservative estimates now appear outdated given the comparative strength of the sequel's opening against other major titles.

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The latest movie lands in a competitive landscape, performing closely to Legendary's 2019 Godzilla: King of the Monsters, which took $6.3 million in Thursday previews before hitting $19.4 million on Friday and $47.7 million on opening. Despite the fierce competition, Godzilla Minus Zero is carving out its own successful trajectory, particularly in its home market.

In Japan, the film has reached 1.38 billion yen, equivalent to $8.7 million, through three days of release. Its Godzilla Day opening haul of 910 million yen, or $5.7 million, set a new record for a live-action film in Japan, surpassing Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which previously held the mark at 840 million yen.

This domestic achievement highlights the enduring global appeal of the kaiju genre and the specific cultural resonance of Yamazaki's direction in postwar Japan. The strong performance in both the United States and Japan suggests a robust global market for future entries in the franchise.

Critics have responded favorably to the new release, awarding Godzilla Minus Zero a 90% certified fresh score on major review aggregators. This positive reception follows the massive success of the Oscar-winning predecessor, which achieved a 99% rating and an A CinemaScore among audiences.

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Among other Godzilla titles, only Legendary's Godzilla vs. Kong in 2021 managed to reach a solid A grade, while Godzilla x Kong scored an A- in 2024. This indicates a high bar for audience satisfaction in the franchise and underscores the critical acclaim surrounding this latest installment.

Set in 1949, the story follows postwar Japan as it struggles to rebuild its infrastructure and society while confronting a terrifying new threat from King Ghidorah. This three-headed dragon forces a regenerated Godzilla to resurface from the depths to protect the recovering nation, adding emotional weight to the spectacle.

Director Takashi Yamazaki has offered encouraging updates for fans, suggesting that the creative vision for this installment is fully realized and that the narrative context grounds the monster battles in the historical struggles of the era. The commercial and critical success positions the franchise for continued expansion and heightened audience interest.

With preview numbers breaking records and critical scores nearing perfection, the film demonstrates that high-quality storytelling combined with spectacular effects can drive substantial box office returns. The strong opening weekend sets a high baseline for subsequent weeks, potentially allowing the film to sustain long-term theatrical runs and build a dedicated fanbase for upcoming releases.