Godzilla Minus Zero Sets Record North American Box Office Debut

Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus Zero earns a record $31.6 million debut, leading a global surge for international cinema while Cat in the Hat flops.

Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus Zero has stomped into North American movie theaters with a chart-topping $31.6 million over the weekend. This performance scores a record debut for a foreign-language film at the North American box office. The sequel easily thrashed Warner Bros. animated The Cat in the Hat movie during its opening run.

Record-Breaking Foreign Language Debut

Godzilla Minus Zero produced by Toho and distributed in North America by GKids is set in post-WWII Japan. No live-action foreign language film has had a bigger opening weekend. The only exception is 2004's The Passion of the Christ which opened with $83.8 million despite its largely Aramaic dialogue. Last year the anime Demon Slayer Infinity Castle debuted with $70.6 million. Godzilla Minus Zero bested the mark for live-action previously held by 2004's Hero which had a $17.9 million launch. The film adds to the trend of international non-English productions drawing American audiences to cinemas.

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Global Release Strategy and IMAX Success

The weekend also saw the widest North American release for an Indian film titled Ramayana Rise of a Legend. This Hindi-language epic of Indian mythology is part one of two and is the most expensive Indian film ever made. Distributed by Sony Pictures in North America it launched with $8.7 million domestically and $32 million in India. Godzilla Minus Zero and Ramayana were both given global releases debuting in their home countries at the same time as they reached American audiences. In Japan Godzilla Minus Zero grossed about $17 million over the weekend. Koji Ueda president of Toho Global stated that this historic opening shows how deeply audiences around the world connect with Godzilla and with Takashi Yamazaki's vision. Our first near-simultaneous global release was built on that belief. Godzilla Minus One which won the Oscar for best visual effects was the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film ever in U.S. and Canada despite a modest budget under $15 million. Godzilla Minus Zero carrying a budget of less than $20 million is sure to blow past its predecessor's record haul of $57.1 million. Since first premiering last month at the New York Film Festival the film has scored well with critics with 90% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes and audiences with an A CinemaScore. Godzilla and Ramayana were each filmed for IMAX with Yamazaki's film receiving an early IMAX-only release on Tuesday. Both benefited greatly from large-format screens. Godzilla Minus Zero generated $21.3 million globally or 34% of its box-office take from IMAX.

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Cat in the Hat Flops Amidst Competition

The big result for Godzilla Minus Zero will either whet audiences appetites or pose an awkward comparison for the next Hollywood English-language Godzilla movie. In March Warner Bros and Legendary will release Godzilla x Kong Supernova. The Cat in the Hat was the latest attempt to revive the Dr. Seuss classic on the big screen following the Mike Myers-led 2003 live-action film. But the animated Cat in the Hat made for $86 million drummed up only modest interest from moviegoers. Reviews with 44% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes were bad. Not helping The Cat in the Hat Laika's acclaimed stop motion animated fantasy Wildwood has held well with audiences even briefly leading all films at the box office early in the week. Wildwood dipped just 22% in its third weekend with $7 million. With a cumulative total of $39.8 million domestically it's fared well even if Travis Knight's pricey passion project with a budget of at least $100 million is all but certain to lose tens of millions. Third place went to Angel Studios Drummer Boy with $9.3 million on its opening weekend. The Revolutionary War-set musical also saw its music top the iTunes chart.

Wild Horse Nine Emerges as Oscar Contender

One of the weekend's biggest successes was Wild Horse Nine Martin McDonagh's dark comedy about a pair of CIA officers John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell on Easter Island. It opened with $6 million domestic and $6.6 million internationally a stellar result for an awards movie and a personal best for McDonagh. Since its premiere at the Venice Film Festival Wild Horse Nine has been seen as a top Oscar contender and its reception from audiences will boost that cause. The film a Searchlight Pictures release launched in 1,100 domestic theaters a number that will roughly double next weekend. Another pair of potential Oscar contenders got off to good starts in limited release.