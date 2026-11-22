Godzilla Minus Zero experiences a massive 72.2% box office drop and loses 1,046 screens as new releases like The Hunger Games and I Play Rocky take over theaters.

Godzilla Minus Zero is retreating back into the ocean, signaling a dramatic shift in its theatrical run. ScreenRant reports that the film, a direct sequel to the 2023 hit Godzilla Minus One, is undergoing a significant reduction in its domestic screen count. Directed by returning creator Takashi Yamazaki, the movie has already set a historic benchmark with its opening performance, but its third weekend presents a stark contrast to its initial success.

Historic Box Office Crash in Week Three

Godzilla Minus Zero crashed 72.2% in the franchise's biggest-ever domestic sophomore drop. This steep decline occurred after the film opened with an impressive $30.6 million, marking the best domestic debut in history for a live-action foreign language movie. The sharp downturn has resulted in the removal of 1,046 screens from its current distribution. Despite this brutal reduction, the film remains on 2,200 domestic screens during its third weekend.

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Market Saturation Drives Screen Reductions

Other films also face significant theater reductions due to market saturation and new releases. The animated Dr. Seuss adaptation The Cat in the Hat, which debuted on the same weekend, had only dropped from 741 theaters. The Martin McDonagh espionage movie Wild Horse Nine was removed from 175 screens, while the Bollywood epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend lost 419 locations. These cuts are necessary to accommodate the upcoming wide release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping and the expansion of I Play Rocky.

Competitive Release Schedule Challenges

Godzilla Minus Zero faces intense competition as it enters a crowded pre-Thanksgiving weekend. The Hunger Games is projected to debut at No. 1, while I Play Rocky, a biopic about the making of the 1976 Best Picture winner Rocky, is expected to hold the No. 2 spot. This scheduling clash has amplified the impact of Godzilla Minus Zero's drop. Normally, movies stick around in more theaters during this period due to the high audience traffic associated with the Thanksgiving holiday.

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Financial Success Outpaces Industry Standards

Godzilla Minus Zero has already surpassed its break-even point ahead of its third weekend in theaters. The film has grossed a cumulative global haul of more than $80 million against a reported budget of no more than $18 million. This financial performance suggests the movie is hardly suffering at the box office despite the harsh week three drop. The break-even point is likely somewhere around $45 million, a benchmark the film cleared quickly after its record-breaking opening.

Critical Acclaim Sustains Long-Term Prospects

Godzilla Minus Zero reviews are also superb, indicating it could still have legs at the box office as its run continues. The film holds scores of 90% from critics and 95% from audiences on Rotten Tomatoes. These ratings suggest it is almost as much of a phenomenon as its predecessor, which earned 99% and 98% respectively. The strong critical reception helps offset the sharp decline in theatrical footprint.

Cast Continues Legacy of Previous Installment

The movie features many returning cast members following their characters realizing that Godzilla might be their only hope to defend Japan from an even bigger menace. Ryunosuke Kamiki returns as Kōichi Shikishima, Minami Hamabe plays Noriko Shikishima, and Hidetaka Yoshioka reprises his role as Kenji Noda. Their return adds continuity for fans of the original film, which grossed $116 million against a reported $10 million budget and won an Oscar.