The sequel to 2023's 'Godzilla Minus One' looks to lead the way for the weekend that also sees the launch of Oscar hopeful 'Wild Horse Nine' and religious epic 'Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.'

in 3,254 North American theaters on Friday, including Imax. The film grossed $6.7 million in Thursday previews, in addition to Imax-exclusive advance screenings on Tuesday to celebrate Godzilla Day.

The distributor is projecting an opening in the low-to-mid $20 millions for filmmakerXochitl Gomez Caught Your Attention With Her Dancing Skills. Her Voice in 'Cat in the Hat' Is Next Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe and Min Tanaka star in the new movie that carries a reported budget in the mid-teens.

Also read Godzilla celebrates his birthday in style with 'Godzilla Minus Zero' sequel

It centers on postwar Japan dealing with attacks from the three-headed Ghidorah and the possibility of Godzilla’s return.could become just the fourth non-English release ever to open No. 1 at the domestic box office. It follows the winning launches for 2004’swas a massive breakout success, opening to $11.4 million before collecting $57.1 million for its run, along with adding $56.9 million internationally.

It became Japan’s first feature to win the best visual effects Oscar.grossed $1 million in Thursday previews as Warner Bros. releases it Friday in more than 4,000 North American locations. The studio projects an opening around $20 million for the $92 million-budgeted film and hopes for word of mouth to help it play through the Thanksgiving holiday and into December. It opens in roughly 60 international markets and will continue rolling out worldwide over the next eight weeks.

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Directors Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni’s animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ classic 1957 children’s book marks thevoices the titular feline who is given a final chance to prove his worth by helping a pair of siblings.that starred Mike Myers. That one opened to $38.3 million domestically en route to a North American cume of $101 million against a $109 million budget.

Critics have been mixed on the new one, as it holds a 49 percent Rotten Tomatoes score from reviewers, withnotched $900,000 in Thursday previews as it opens Friday in 1,100 North American theaters. John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell and Steve Buscemi star in writer-director Martin McDonagh’s awards hopeful about two CIA operatives who travel from Santiago, Chile, to Easter Island in 1973.

It holds a 95 critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, with Rooney’s review describing it as “in 1,433 North American locations Thursday prior to the start of Diwali, with the film grossing $3.5 million for the day, including Wednesday previews. Boasting the widest domestic launch for an Indian film, director Nitesh Tiwari’s religious epic focuses on the life of Prince Rama, with the two-film project’s budget reported at $420 million and beyond.