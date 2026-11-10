Godzilla Minus Zero Opens to $63 Million as Heated Rivalry Hits Theaters

Godzilla Minus Zero earned a $63 million global opening, while the Heated Rivalry box office debut reached $1.4 million from 945 theaters.

Japan's Godzilla Minus Zero led the most recent weekend box office with a global opening haul of $63 million, according to the figures reported by Collider. The sequel to the 2023 film Godzilla Minus One earned that total in its opening frame, which already equals more than half of its predecessor's overall earnings. The film was directed by Takashi Yamazaki, whose latest effort is drawing strong praise from critics and audiences alike.

Competing for attention with the monster sequel were several other new releases, including a new adaptation of The Cat in the Hat and India's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend. Among the crowded field, one television title made its own quiet but notable entrance into theaters. The steamy hockey drama Heated Rivalry moved from streaming to the big screen after reaching its global audience.

Also read Why Orga Is Unlikely To Return In Godzilla Minus Zero Sequel

Godzilla Minus Zero Earns Strong Reviews and Opening Numbers

Godzilla Minus Zero started its theatrical run with a global opening of $63 million, a figure that Collider highlighted as more than half of the total box office for Godzilla Minus One. Director Takashi Yamazaki is also earning widespread praise for the new film. Collider's Victoria Luxford awarded the movie a 10/10 review and described it as a near-perfect sequel.

The opening results matter because they show how strongly the franchise is performing in its second installment. A film that generates more than half its predecessor's lifetime total in a single opening frame signals momentum for the wider Godzilla series. Yamazaki's direction and the film's critical reception have helped set a positive tone for its theatrical life.

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Heated Rivalry Brings Its Hockey Romance to Theaters

Heated Rivalry debuted on HBO Max a year before reaching global popularity in early this year. The romance between rivals Shane and Ilya, played by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie, generated an average of 10.6 million viewers per episode on the streaming platform. That audience size gave the series the foundation for its big-screen release.

Audiences can choose among three paired screenings. The first pairing combines Episodes 1 and 2, titled 'Rookies' and 'Olympians'. The second combines Episodes 3 and 4, titled 'Hunter' and 'Rose'. The third combines Episodes 5 and 6, titled 'I'll Believe in Anything' and 'The Cottage'.

The series posted an opening box office haul of $1.4 million from 945 theaters. That results in a per-theater average of $1,481. The per-theater average was higher than the figures posted by Kitao Sakurai's live-action Street Fighter reboot and by Jimmy, another film that debuted in the same frame.

Regal and Season 2 Plans Shape the Theatrical Strategy

Regal's senior VP of U.S. content, Brooks LeBoeuf, said the company looks for ways to bring series to the big screen when they connect strongly with audiences, as Heated Rivalry has done. LeBoeuf said the goal is to give fans a reason to experience the story together in theaters. He also framed the release as a chance to celebrate the story, its creators, and its performances.

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The timing of the screenings also connects to the show's future. LeBoeuf pointed to Season 2, which is scheduled to arrive in 2027. The theatrical run therefore gives fans a shared event while they wait for the next season, and it gives Regal a way to test demand for a streaming series on its screens.