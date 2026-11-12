World of Ramayana Overtakes Godzilla Minus Zero as Global Box Office Champion with $80 Million Gross

Godzilla Minus Zero topped US charts with $33 million. Meanwhile, an Indian epic with a $200 million budget becomes the costliest Indian film ever made.

The Indian mythological epic World of Ramayana has officially overtaken Japan's Godzilla Minus Zero to claim the number-one spot on the global box office charts. The film generated approximately $80 million in its first week of release, including Tuesday grosses, after shattering early expectations with a $17 million haul on Monday alone. This decisive shift marks a significant moment in international cinema as the two-part Indian production solidifies its dominance over the previous weekend's Japanese hit.

The financial figures reveal a stark contrast in budgeting strategies between the two current market leaders. While Godzilla Minus Zero achieved its $33 million opening weekend on a reported production budget of just $15 million, World of Ramayana carries a massive $200 million price tag for its first installment. Despite the higher cost, the Indian film has generated enough early revenue to signal a robust international performance that rivals major Hollywood blockbusters.

Also read Godzilla Minus Zero and Ramayana Dominate Domestic Box Office Weekend

Producer Namit Malhotra has publicly cited a total project budget of $400 million for the two-part epic, making it the most expensive Indian film of all time by a wide margin. This financial scale means the first film alone costs $200 million, a figure no other Indian movie project has reached in history. The sequel is already green-lit for a 2028 release and will likely not depend on the first film's performance due to the unique economics of Indian productions.

Box office data shows that $55 million of the global debut came from the initial days, with $12 million originating from North America. The momentum continued on Monday when the film pulled in $17 million globally, including $13 million from India. This steady accumulation of revenue demonstrates the film's strong hold on multiple territories, even as it works toward recouping its substantial production investment.

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The narrative centers on Lord Rama of Ayodhya, who is banished to the forest alongside his brother Lakshman and his wife Sita after an indiscretion. The plot escalates when Sita is kidnapped by Ravana, the demon king of Lanka, prompting Rama to assemble a vast army for a rescue mission. The first film concludes with the kidnapping event, setting the stage for the sequel which will focus on the attack on Lanka and the ultimate rescue.

Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor headlines the project as Lord Rama, bringing immense domestic star power to the screen. South Indian icon Yash portrays the villain Ravana, adding cross-industry appeal to the production. The film has received mostly positive reviews, currently holding a 75% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes, while audiences have awarded it a Verified Hot 94% score for its beautifully reimagined ancient epic storytelling.

Godzilla Minus Zero previously captured the domestic Japanese box office with nearly $33 million, tripling the debut of its predecessor Godzilla Minus One. The Japanese film also surpassed the opening numbers for Legendary's Godzilla vs. Kong, which cost $200 million to produce. However, the global charts have now shifted, with the Indian epic taking the lead position that Godzilla Minus Zero held for the past weekend.

The success of World of Ramayana suggests a new era of global interest in large-scale mythological narratives. With around $80 million in the bank, the film still has a long way to go to fully recoup its $200 million budget, but its steady weekly performance indicates strong long-term potential. The film continues to perform well in several international territories, proving its appeal extends far beyond its domestic market.

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Critics and audiences alike have praised the film for its visual spectacle and faithful yet modern interpretation of the sacred Hindu text. The aggregator's audience consensus highlights the movie as a beautifully reimagined ancient epic that resonates with the faithful while attracting new viewers. This dual appeal has helped the film maintain its number-one status in multiple regions against stiff competition.

The upcoming sequel will expand the story into the war for Lanka, a storyline deeply embedded in Hindu tradition and widely known to the target demographic. Producers have confirmed the two-part structure ensures the story can be told with the necessary scope and detail. The second installment is expected to leverage the established fan base and critical goodwill generated by the first film.

Industry observers note that the $400 million total budget for the project is unprecedented for Indian cinema. This investment level signals a major shift in the scale and global ambitions of Indian film productions. The first film's performance will likely influence how such large-scale projects are funded and marketed in the future, setting a new benchmark for regional cinema going global.