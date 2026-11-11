Godzilla Minus Zero Faces IMDb Review Bombing Amid Ramayana Box Office Clash

Godzilla Minus Zero has grossed $62 million worldwide, but one-star IMDb ratings from users in India are pulling down its score during a clash with Ramayana: Rise of a Legend.

Godzilla Minus Zero, the sequel to Godzilla Minus One (2023), is facing a review-bombing campaign on IMDb from users in India as it competes head-to-head with the Indian film Ramayana: Rise of a Legend at the global box office. The film opened in theaters earlier this month and has been released worldwide, according to the source report.

Written, directed, and with visual effects by Takashi Yamazaki, the movie is set in 1949 postwar Japan, where Godzilla confronts a new threat in King Ghidorah. Despite strong critical and audience response, the film has grossed $62 million worldwide against a budget of $13 to 18 million.

Also read Godzilla Minus Zero Sets Foreign Language Box Office Record

Godzilla Minus Zero Box Office Leads Ramayana Worldwide

Godzilla Minus Zero opened ahead of Ramayana worldwide, grossing $62 million compared with Ramayana's $55.7 million. The gap gives the Japanese sequel the stronger global start in the current weekend clash.

In North America, Godzilla Minus Zero grossed an estimated $31.6 million, setting a record as the largest opening weekend ever for a live-action foreign-language film. Ramayana made $12 million in the same timeframe, which is the second-biggest opening for an Indian film in North America.

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The two films were released in theaters the same weekend, igniting an intense box office clash and a screen-allocation rivalry worldwide. Those competing claims over screens shaped how the two titles performed in key markets during the opening period.

Indian Users Drive One-Star IMDb Ratings

The review bombing on IMDb is linked to Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, which released in theaters the same weekend as Godzilla Minus Zero. Users in India have given the Godzilla sequel one-star ratings that now make up 37.4% (229) of its votes on the site.

On IMDb, those one-star ratings surpass the 30.3% (186) share of 10-star ratings. Even so, the film's weighted IMDb rating remains 8.0/10 from 17K user ratings, showing that the overall audience score still sits at a high level.

According to the source, many of the users leaving one-star reviews have not yet legally seen the film in theaters. The reason is that Godzilla Minus Zero postponed its Indian theatrical release from November 6 to November 20 to avoid losing IMAX screens to Ramayana.

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Rotten Tomatoes Critics Praise Godzilla Minus Zero

Godzilla Minus Zero holds a 90% Rotten Tomatoes score from critics and a 96% audience score on the same platform. Those results contrast sharply with the one-star wave on IMDb.

Critics argue that the sequel raises the stakes with spectacular action while keeping its focus on an emotional human story. They describe the characters as compelling and endearing, and they say Takashi Yamazaki's portrayal of the King of the Monsters is one of the most powerful yet.

The source concludes that real reviews and impressive box office numbers speak louder than online rating wars. Listed as a Horror, Drama, and Sci-Fi film with a runtime of 135 minutes, Godzilla Minus Zero has a listed release date of November 6, 2026, according to its entry on the site.