Godzilla Minus Zero falls from No. 5 to exit the top 10, earning $1.53 million. It trails new releases including The Cat in the Hat and Wild Horse Nine.

Godzilla Minus Zero has exited the domestic top 10 box office rankings, dropping significantly from its previous No. 5 position. The film held that fifth spot during its third weekend in theaters before sliding out of the elite tier during its fourth weekend. Industry tracking services The Numbers and Deadline report that the movie now commands a projected three-day gross of $1.53 million for the Thanksgiving weekend.

Godzilla Minus Zero Box Office Decline

The exact final chart position for Godzilla Minus Zero remains unconfirmed as full tabulation of weekend numbers has not yet occurred. Despite this, the projected earnings place the film behind more than ten other movies competing for chart space. This decline marks a sharp contrast to its earlier performance, where it successfully maintained a top-tier spot for multiple weeks before the recent holiday weekend acceleration.

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The drop reflects the natural attrition of audience interest as a film enters its fourth week of release. While the domestic gross of $1.53 million is substantial, it is insufficient to compete against newer theatrical entries that captured significant market share during the same period. The holiday period typically accelerates box office movements, causing earlier releases to fall further down the rankings as audiences prioritize fresh titles.

Competition from New Releases

Several new releases have surpassed Godzilla Minus Zero in the latest weekend projections. The Cat in the Hat opened on the same weekend with a projected gross of $4.5 million, nearly tripling the earnings of the monster franchise entry. This strong opening performance demonstrates the pulling power of new intellectual property during holiday periods when family audiences are most active in theaters.

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Additionally, Wild Horse Nine also opened during the same timeframe and projected a gross of $1.6 million. This amount exceeds the three-day earnings of Godzilla Minus Zero by a narrow margin. The performance of these two new entries illustrates the competitive pressure faced by aging releases during crowded theatrical windows. Both films capitalized on the holiday traffic to establish themselves before Godzilla Minus Zero could leverage its remaining audience base.

Production and Franchise Context

Godzilla Minus Zero is directed by Takashi Yamazaki, who also serves as the writer for the project. The film falls under the broader Godzilla franchise and is categorized as a prequel within the cinematic universe. It carries a runtime of 135 minutes and features genre elements including horror, drama, sci-fi, and action. The production team includes producers Go Abe, Kazuaki Kishida, and Keichiiro Moriya.

The movie is scheduled for a release date of November 6, 2026, according to the provided data. It builds upon the narrative established in the previous installment titled Godzilla Minus One. The film has garnered significant critical attention, indicated by user ratings appearing on the source platform. These ratings reflect a high level of audience approval, suggesting that the box office decline is driven by market saturation rather than quality concerns.

Upcoming Box Office Projections

ScreenRant continues to monitor the evolving box office landscape for additional updates. The publication provides weekly newsletters offering exclusive analysis and predictions for film performance. Readers interested in tracking these trends can subscribe to receive detailed breakdowns of market shifts. The data suggests that Godzilla Minus Zero will face ongoing challenges in reclaiming top-tier positions as new releases continue to enter the market.

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The holiday weekend serves as a critical juncture for theatrical revenue. While the film remains in theaters, its inability to break into the top 10 indicates a shift in consumer preference toward newer offerings. Industry observers will watch closely to see if the film can stabilize its earnings in subsequent weeks or if the decline will continue. The performance of rival titles will further influence the overall ranking structure in the coming days.