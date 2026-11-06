Godzilla Minus Zero Credits Hide an Audio Tease of Gojira's Next Chapter

Godzilla Minus Zero has no post-credits scene, but closing audio of stomping and a final roar hints at more kaiju clashes. Stay seated for the full credits.

Godzilla Minus Zero does not end with a bonus post-credits scene teasing the next adventure of Gojira, but viewers still have a reason to remain in their seats. Takashi Yamazaki's sequel picks up two years after the ending of Godzilla Minus One, the 2023 film that turned the Oscar-winning Japanese monster movies into a proper franchise. The story is set against the immediate aftermath of the previous film, and its closing audio cue is the only tease that Toho's latest entry offers audiences.

The central question for fans is whether Yamazaki's new film sets up another chapter. The original 2023 film was not guaranteed a sequel, so all of Yamazaki's ideas for where the story could go had to be placed before the credits began. Godzilla Minus Zero follows that same path, leaving its sequel setup to the final minutes of the movie rather than a separate scene after the closing titles.

Also read Godzilla Minus Zero

Why the Final Audio Cue Matters for Godzilla Minus Zero

The closing audio is the key reason to stay through the end of Godzilla Minus Zero's credits. As the names roll, Godzilla is heard stomping through rubble several times, followed by one final roar. The same approach ended Godzilla Minus One, which used audio instead of a proper after-credits scene as its final tease.

The meaning of that sound is open to interpretation. It is not used on every Toho Godzilla movie, so it could become Yamazaki's signature way of closing his entries. Another reading is that Godzilla is still alive and free at the end of Godzilla Minus Zero, which could signal that more destructive encounters between humans and Gojira are coming.

Advertisement

The credits are also worth watching even without the audio cue. Naoki Satō's score plays throughout the entire sequence, giving audiences one last chance to experience his music. The credits also offer a moment to recognize everyone who worked to bring Godzilla Minus Zero to the screen.

How the Franchise's Post-Credits Tradition Shapes Expectations

The audio-only ending may disappoint viewers who expected a traditional post-credits scene setting up a third film. However, it fits the broader pattern of the franchise, since Godzilla Minus One did not include a post-credits scene either. Godzilla movies have rarely used the franchise-expanding tool that Hollywood often relies on.

Across the 40 Godzilla movies released by Toho and American studios, only a handful include post-credits scenes. The most recent was 2019's Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Among live-action Toho productions, the last proper post-credits scene appeared in 2003's Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.S. Toho's animated trilogy, made up of Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, Godzilla: City on the Edge of Battle, and Godzilla: The Planet Eater, did include post-credits scenes.

Because of this tradition, fans have not been conditioned to expect credits scenes in Godzilla films. The films usually let the story end where the ending lands. That approach forces any sequel setup to appear before the credits roll, and it avoids teasing fans with stories that may never be produced.

Advertisement

Whether Godzilla Minus Zero Leaves Room for a Sequel

Godzilla Minus Zero still leaves room for a continuation if Yamazaki chooses to make a third film. The movie ends with Kōichi, Noriko, and Akiko on the run, Kanji held as a captive of the United States, and Godzilla returning to the ocean after defeating the powerful King Ghidorah. Each of these threads could be developed further in a future installment.

None of these open threads makes a third film mandatory, and the movie does not force the story to continue. Toho promoted Godzilla Minus Zero as the franchise's end, which adds another layer to the question of what comes next.

Producer Kazuaki Kishida discussed the sequel question with ScreenRant at New York Comic Con. Kishida said that the team had the same approach from Godzilla Minus One to Godzilla Minus Zero, focusing only on the film currently in production because the team has no idea what will happen with the next one. Until a new project is announced, the audio cue at the end of the credits remains the clearest hint of more destruction to come.