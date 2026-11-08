Godzilla Minus Zero Shatters Records With $31.6M North American Debut

Godzilla Minus Zero achieved a record-breaking $31.6 million debut for a foreign-language film in North America, surpassing Warner Bros. The Cat in the Hat in its opening weekend.

Takashi Yamazaki's Godzilla Minus Zero stormed into North American theaters to secure a historic $31.6 million debut over the weekend. This performance establishes the film as the highest-grossing opening ever for a foreign-language movie in the United States and Canada. The achievement underscores a significant shift in audience preferences toward international cinema.

The record-breaking run completely eclipses the domestic launch of Warner Bros. animated title The Cat in the Hat. That Dr. Seuss adaptation, featuring the voice of Bill Hader, managed only $20.5 million domestically alongside $10 million overseas. The disparity highlights a much stronger resonance for Yamazaki's post-World War II epic among American moviegoers.

Also read Godzilla Minus Zero vs Monsterverse History and Legacy

Industry analysts note that no live-action foreign-language film has enjoyed a bigger opening unless counting The Passion of the Christ. That 2004 drama, featuring largely Aramaic dialogue, opened with $83.8 million. Godzilla Minus Zero also outpaced the previous live-action non-English record held by Hero, which launched with $17.9 million in 2004.

Koji Ueda, president of Toho Global, emphasized that the film's near-simultaneous global release was driven by a deep belief in the connection audiences share with Godzilla. The movie debuted in Japan on the same weekend, grossing approximately $17 million. Toho and Sony Pictures coordinated the rollout to capitalize on immediate global interest in both Japanese and Indian titles.

The Hindi-language epic Ramayana: Rise of a Legend also achieved a wide North American release alongside the kaiju film. Distributed by Sony Pictures in the region, the Indian mythological drama earned $8.7 million domestically and $32 million in India. Ramayana serves as the first part of a two-part series and stands as the most expensive Indian film ever produced.

Advertisement

Critical acclaim and audience scores suggest the financial success will extend well beyond the opening weekend. Godzilla Minus Zero holds a 90% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes and earned an A CinemaScore from general audiences. The film follows the precedent set by the Oscar-winning predecessor Godzilla Minus One, which grossed $57.1 million in the US and Canada.

With a production budget of less than $20 million, Godzilla Minus Zero is projected to easily exceed the financial haul of its predecessor. The predecessor was made on a budget under $15 million, while the new installment benefits from high production values and strong word-of-mouth. The strong reception indicates significant longevity in theaters for the latest installment in the franchise.

IMAX screenings played a crucial role in driving revenue for the Japanese blockbuster. Approximately 34% of the film's global box office take, totaling $21.3 million, originated from IMAX screenings. Yamazaki's film received an early IMAX-only release on Tuesday, a strategy that contributed substantially to its financial success.

Both Godzilla Minus Zero and Ramayana: Rise of a Legend were filmed specifically for IMAX. The large-format screens were leveraged to enhance the cinematic experience for both epics. The strong performance in premium halls indicates that viewers are willing to pay a premium for high-quality visual spectacles.

The success of international films may force Hollywood studios to reconsider strategies for global franchises. Warner Bros. and Legendary are scheduled to release the English-language Godzilla x Kong: Supernova in March. The Japanese film's success will likely lead to comparisons with the upcoming Hollywood production.

Advertisement

Elsewhere in the box office, Laika's stop-motion animated film Wildwood faced a slow third weekend. Directed by Travis Knight, the film dipped only 22% to earn $7 million, bringing its domestic total to $39.8 million. Despite a budget of at least $100 million, the film maintained steady audience interest.

Angel Studios' Revolutionary War musical Drummer Boy entered the top three with $9.3 million in its opening weekend. The film also topped the iTunes music chart, demonstrating crossover appeal beyond traditional cinema. The result highlights a diverse market where niche animated and musical projects can coexist with mainstream blockbusters.

The film The Cat in the Hat faced criticism and modest interest despite the star power of its cast. The animated feature, made for $86 million, received only 44% fresh reviews on Rotten Tomatoes. The negative reception likely contributed to its underperformance relative to the international hits dominating the box office.

Oscar contenders also saw solid starts in limited releases. Wild Horse Nine, starring Sam Rockwell and John Malkovich, opened with $6 million domestically and $6.6 million internationally. The Searchlight Pictures release serves as a personal best for the film and boosts its awards season prospects.

A24's documentary You Can See Everything continued its sensational run with $8.9 million in its fourth weekend. The film about Elizabeth Holmes has collected $79.8 million in North America. The documentary's sustained success demonstrates the enduring appetite for factual storytelling in theaters.

This weekend's box office results set a new benchmark for future entries in the Godzilla franchise. The data will serve as a key reference point for evaluating the potential of cross-cultural cinematic collaborations. Studios will likely take note of the viability of non-English blockbusters in North America.