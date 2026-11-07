Godzilla Minus Zero Breaks All-Time Record for Foreign Language Movies

Godzilla Minus Zero has shattered the domestic box office record for live-action foreign language films, debuting with $32 million. This surpasses the previous benchmark held by Hero.

Godzilla Minus Zero has incinerated long-standing box office record s by achieving the highest opening weekend gross for any live-action foreign language movie in domestic theaters. The film debuted on November 6, 2026, capturing a staggering projected total of $32 million by the end of its opening weekend. This monumental financial success shatters the previous all-time record that had stood for twenty-two years. The 2002 Mandarin-language film Hero previously held the top spot, earning $17.8 million upon its 2004 debut.

Godzilla Minus Zero Historical Box Office Context

The new film, released on November 6, 2026, after premiering at the New York Film Festival on September 26, is the thirty-fourth Japanese-language installment in the long-running kaiju franchise. It serves as a direct sequel to the 2023 smash hit Godzilla Minus One, which grossed $116 million against a reported $10 million budget. That predecessor also secured an Oscar for Best Visual Effects. Director and writer Takashi Yamazaki returns to helm this project while also serving as the visual effects lead. Returning cast members Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe reprise their roles as married couple Kōichi and Noriko Shikishima.

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Godzilla Minus Zero Comparison to Hero Benchmark

The projected $32 million domestic opening for Godzilla Minus Zero dwarfs the $17.8 million debut of Hero. When adjusted for inflation, Hero's opening weekend grossed roughly $31.6 million. If these current numbers hold steady through the end of the weekend, Godzilla Minus Zero will claim the record on the inflation-adjusted chart as well. This performance also represents the best domestic debut for any Japanese-language movie within the Godzilla franchise. It falls just $0.2 million short of beating the opening debut of the 2021 English-language installment Godzilla vs. Kong.

Godzilla Minus Zero Future Box Office Projections

If Godzilla Minus Zero follows a similar financial trajectory to its predecessor, it could ultimately earn more than $275 million worldwide. Projections suggest that roughly $150 million of that total will come from the domestic box office. Should the film pass the $150 million domestic milestone, it will become the first live-action foreign language movie to ever achieve that specific financial benchmark. Currently, only one live-action foreign language film has earned more than $60 million domestically. That distinction belongs to Ang Lee's Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, which earned $128.1 million in domestic theaters by the end of its theatrical run.

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Godzilla Minus Zero Critical Reception Analysis

While Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon opened in limited theaters with a modest $663,205, it benefited from a slow expansion strategy. It earned more money than the previous weekend on nine non-consecutive occasions. In contrast, Godzilla Minus Zero has launched with immediate momentum and glowing reviews from critics. The film holds a Certified Fresh Rotten Tomatoes score of 90 percent from critics. Audience scores are even higher, with a Verified Hot score of 96 percent on the same platform.

Godzilla Minus Zero Audience Score Metrics

The sequel has also achieved a CinemaScore of A from general audiences. The previous installment, Godzilla Minus One, fared slightly better with scores of 99 percent, 98 percent, and an A respectively. These strong notices suggest that Godzilla Minus Zero will build a similar level of word-of-mouth support in the coming weeks. The 135-minute film is categorized under Horror, Drama, and Sci-Fi. It is supported by a strong critical consensus that matches the high standards set by the original film.