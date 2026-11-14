Godzilla Minus Zero Box Office Drop Stuns Industry After Record Debut

Godzilla Minus Zero sees a historic 75% box office decline in its second weekend, tying for worst sophomore drop ever despite a record-breaking opening.

Takashi Yamazaki's highly anticipated film Godzilla Minus Zero is experiencing a dramatic collapse at the domestic box office during its sophomore weekend. The movie, which serves as a direct sequel to the 2023 hit Godzilla Minus One, opened on November 6 with a historic $30.6 million three-day total. That opening weekend marked the best domestic debut ever for a Japanese-language Godzilla movie and the highest domestic debut in history for any live-action foreign language film. Despite this stellar launch, the film is now facing a staggering decline in ticket sales as it enters its second week of release.

Box Office Numbers and Historical Drops

Per reports from Variety, Godzilla Minus Zero is projected to earn a mere $7.5 million during its three-day sophomore frame. This figure represents a massive 75% drop from its debut weekend totals. Such a steep decline places the film in extremely poor company regarding historical box office performance metrics. The projected numbers suggest that the film is on track to suffer one of the largest percentage drops in cinema history following an opening weekend.

Also read Toho Launches Subtitle Godzilla Collection With Minus Zero Tie-In

Comparing With Previous Worst Performances

If these current projections hold true, Godzilla Minus Zero will tie with the 2008 film Blindness and the 2017 thriller Free Fire for the 123rd worst sophomore drop of all time. This ranking highlights just how severe the audience withdrawal has been after the initial novelty of the film worn off. Furthermore, this performance officially earns the film the title of having the worst domestic drop in history specifically for a Godzilla movie during its first run.

Creative Team and Cast Returning for Sequel

Takashi Yamazaki returns to helm the project not only as the writer and director but also as the visual effects lead. This multi-hat role continues from his work on the predecessor. The cast remains largely intact with Ryunosuke Kamiki reprising his role as pilot Kōichi Shikishima. Minami Hamabe also returns to play his wife, Noriko, while Hidetaka Yoshioka continues as Large-Scale Disaster Response Bureau director Kenji Noda.

Advertisement

Release Details and Critical Reception

The film, which is rated with a 9.0 out of 10 on various aggregation platforms, was released on November 6, 2026. It runs for a runtime of 135 minutes, offering a substantial narrative experience for fans of the genre. The movie falls under the genres of Horror, Drama, and Sci-Fi, targeting a broad audience interested in giant monster movies and disaster thrillers. Prior to this release, Godzilla Minus One had set a high bar for the franchise's cultural impact.

Franchise Context and Future Projections

The stark contrast between the record-breaking opening and the steep sophomore drop raises questions about long-term audience retention for the franchise. While the initial excitement drove millions into theaters, the rapid decline suggests a potential issue with word-of-mouth or sustained interest. The industry will be watching closely to see if the film can recover in subsequent weeks or if it will remain a cautionary tale for high-budget foreign language releases in the domestic market.