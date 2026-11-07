The sequel to 2023's 'Godzilla Minus One' is making noise as 'Ramayana' and 'Wild Horse Nine' also debut.

, as it heads toward an estimated $32 million for the weekend. This is being touted as the highest-grossing live-action foreign-language opening at the box office since 2004’s'Godzilla Minus Zero' Roars With $6.7M in Box Office Previews Ahead of Face-Off With 'Cat in the Hat' Ryunosuke Kamiki, Minami Hamabe and Min Tanaka star in the new movie that carries a reported budget in the mid-teens.

It centers on postwar Japan dealing with attacks from the three-headed Ghidorah and the possibility of Godzilla’s return. , which opened in December 2023 with $11.4 million domestically and reached $57.1 million for the run, adding $56.9 million internationally. The film rode its massive breakout success to becomegrossed $6 million domestically from 4,003 North American locations on Friday, including Thursday previews, and it is set to pounce on around $18 million for its opening frame.

Also read Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer Reveals King Ghidorah Return

The studio had projected that the $92 million-budgeted film, which earned an A CinemaScore, would open with $20 million and hopes for word of mouth to help it play through the Thanksgiving holiday and into December. Directors Erica Rivinoja and Alessandro Carloni’s animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ classic 1957 children’s book centers on the titular feline being given a final chance to prove his worth by helping a pair of siblings.leads the voice cast that also includes Matt Berry, Quinta Brunson and Xochitl Gomez for the movie that marks Warner Bros.

Pictures Animation’s first title since Bill Damaschke took over as president and chief creative officer in 2023. Critics have been a bit aloof on the film, as it holds a 45 percent Rotten Tomatoes score from reviewers, withstarring Mike Myers, which holds an 11 score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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That movie opened to $38.3 million domestically en route to a North American cume of $101 million against a $109 million budget.in 1,433 North American locations, with the film grossing $2.4 million Friday and headed to a sum of roughly $7.3 million for the weekend. Boasting the widest domestic launch ever for an Indian movie, director Nitesh Tiwari’s religious epic focuses on the life of Prince Rama, with the two-film project’s budget reported at $420 million and beyond.

It holds a 76 score from critics on Rotten Tomatoes, along with an 89 from audiences.

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