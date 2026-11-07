Godzilla Minus Zero and Ramayana Lead US Box Office

Japanese and Indian films top the US box office this weekend, displacing American releases. Godzilla Minus Zero leads while Warner Bros struggles.

International cinema dominated the domestic United States box office this weekend, marking a significant shift in audience preferences. Japan's Godzilla Minus Zero claimed the number one position on Thursday, while India's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend secured the second spot. This performance signals a strong appetite for non-English language content among American moviegoers.

Godzilla Minus Zero Sets New Records

Godzilla Minus Zero is currently on track to set a record-breaking opening weekend haul. The film has benefited immensely from excellent critical reviews, which have driven substantial ticket sales. The success of this Japanese production effectively displaced the major American competition released this week. The film's performance demonstrates the global reach of the Godzilla franchise and the power of positive word-of-mouth in international markets.

Also read Godzilla Minus Zero Trailer Reveals King Ghidorah Return

The Cat in the Hat Fails to Impress

Conversely, The Cat in the Hat is projected to become Warner Bros.' latest box office disappointment. The Roald Dahl adaptation is expected to gross between $15 million and $20 million during its first weekend. This figure stands in stark contrast to the film's reported budget of more than $90 million. Featuring Bill Hader as the voice of the titular character, the film has failed to attract the audience levels necessary for financial success. This underperformance adds to a difficult year for the studio, which has seen multiple high-profile failures.

Indian Epic Ramayana Gains Momentum

India's most expensive movie ever, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend, is generating significant revenue. The mythological epic is expected to gross around $7 million over the weekend. Over a four-day period, its total haul is projected to increase to around $9 million. The film grossed $3.5 million in Thursday previews alone, indicating strong initial interest. The success of this production highlights the growing influence of Indian cinema in global markets.

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A24 Documentary Surpasses Expectations

A24's You Can See Everything continues to perform exceptionally well at the box office. The three-hour documentary feature is a word-of-mouth sensation that is projected to add around $9 million this weekend. Its running total is now approximately $80 million, a remarkable achievement for a documentary. A $100 million-plus haul is considered all but guaranteed for this controversial film. The sustained interest in this long-form content underscores the diverse tastes of contemporary audiences.

Wild Horse Nine Enters the Fray

Martin McDonagh's acclaimed dark comedy Wild Horse Nine has also entered the competition. Starring John Malkovich and Sam Rockwell, the film is looking to gross around $5 million this weekend. While not leading the charts, its presence adds to the diverse lineup of releases. The film's performance will be closely watched as it attempts to establish its own niche in a crowded market. The collective performance of these films indicates a dynamic and evolving box office landscape.