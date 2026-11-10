Godzilla Minus One Climbs to No. 1 on JustWatch U.S. Movie Chart

Godzilla Minus One rose to No. 1 on JustWatch's U.S. movie chart as of November 8, overtaking Green Room with a 38-place jump in the rankings.

Godzilla Minus One has officially climbed to No. 1 on JustWatch's U.S. movie chart as of November 8, overtaking the acclaimed thriller Green Room, which stars the late Patrick Stewart. The streaming surge recorded an extraordinary 38-place jump in the rankings, showing that the franchise's latest entry is drawing renewed viewer attention.

The rise comes as excitement surrounding the Godzilla franchise continues to grow, with audiences once again turning to the monster's most devastating adventures. The film is a sci-fi blockbuster built on a decades-old property, and it has grossed more than $100 million worldwide.

Also read Godzilla Minus Zero Box Office Success Sparks Sequel Title Debate

Godzilla Minus One Plot and Core Story

The story begins at the tail end of World War II, when kamikaze pilot Kōichi Shikishima decides not to follow through on his mission and instead lands on an island base. That night, a massive reptilian creature demolishes the base and kills nearly every other soldier.

Shikishima returns to Tokyo nursing a bad case of survivor's guilt. After learning that his family was killed in the bombing of the city, he forms a bond with two other orphans of the assault, Noriko Ōishi and Akiko.

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Shikishima then takes a job on a minesweeper, where he encounters a newly mutated Godzilla heading straight for the Japanese coast. This confrontation drives the film's central conflict, linking the wartime opening to the monster threat that follows.

Ryunosuke Kamiki Leads a Notable Cast

Ryunosuke Kamiki, known for Your Name, plays Kōichi Shikishima, while Minami Hamabe, known for Shin Kamen Rider, plays Noriko Ōishi. Yuki Yamada, known for Tokyo Revengers, plays Shirō Mizushima, and Munetaka Aoki, known for Rurouni Kenshin, plays Sōsaku Tachibana.

Hidetaka Yoshioka, known for Always: Sunset on Third Street, plays Kenji Noda, and Sakura Ando, known for Shoplifters, plays Sumiko Ōta. Kuranosuke Sasaki, known for 20th Century Boys, rounds out the lineup as Yōji Akitsu.

Streaming Rankings and Oscar Recognition for Godzilla

The film's move to No. 1 on the JustWatch U.S. movie chart as of November 8 marks a streaming resurgence for the title. The 38-place climb shows how quickly the ranking shifted once the movie regained attention among viewers.

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Godzilla Minus One also made franchise history by becoming the first movie in the Godzilla franchise to win an Academy Award. It took home Best Visual Effects at the 2024 Oscars, a milestone that sets it apart from every earlier entry in the series.