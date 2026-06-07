Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered Arrives in November

Atari is bringing back the thunderous rage of Godzilla in Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, arriving in November 2026

Atari is bringing back the thunderous rage of Godzilla in Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered, arriving in November 2026 Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered launches November 3, 2026, bringing the classic kaiju brawler back.

Atari, Pipeworks, and Toho revive the 2002 Godzilla game with Unreal Engine 5 visuals and 4K performance. Atarihas been announced.

As one might expect from a remastered game, they have really taken this game and given it a modern coat of paint, bringing back the fun of being Godzilla or one of the many monsters in his rogue's gallery, as you fight tooth and nail in one of many coastal Japanese cities, really giving the game a new life 24 years after its initial release. We have more info about it along with the trailer, as the game arrives on November 3, 2026, for PC and consoles.

, players take control of the franchise's most iconic titans – including the fan-favorite Showa-era Mechagodzilla — arising from the depths to battle across fully destructible cities, including Tokyo and San Francisco. As sirens wail and skyscrapers crumble, players will master a diverse roster of kaiju, each armed with signature special moves and devastating abilities, to dominate rival monsters in explosive, high-stakes brawls.

Whether racking up points through citywide destruction or engaging in strategic combat, only the most dominant monster will remain standing amidst the rubble. Rebuilt from the ground up in Unreal Engine 5, this remaster modernizes the 2002 classic with 4K performance and 99% mechanical fidelity.

A streamlined currency-based unlock system, online matchmaking and native support for modern haptics bring the experience fully to the present. was such an important title for the genre, allowing players to destroy the environment around them, even picking up and throwing buildings, while battling as their favorite monster," said, CEO of Pipeworks.

"Our team had the unique opportunity to revisit our work using more modern development tools, and we've created a release that fulfills our original vision. " "There is a real sense of responsibility that comes with working on Godzilla, especially with a fan-favorite title like , Chief Creative Officer of Atari.

"It is only natural that Atari, as the original publisher in 2002, would partner with Pipeworks, the original developer and kaiju experts to bring their creation back to center stage – bigger, better and more destructive than ever. "Gavin is the current Games Editor for Bleeding Cool. He has been a lifelong geek who can chat with you about comics, television, video games, and even pro wrestling.

Follow @TheGavinSheehan on Facebook, Twitter/X, Instagram, Bluesky, and Threads for random pictures and musings.

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