Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse: New Power Omeg Defeats Thanos in Marvel Finale

Marvel Comics reveals how Omeg's Eye of Torment overpowers Godzilla and threatens Thanos in Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse #5, written by Gerry Duggan.

The release of Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse #5 introduces a devastating new entity within the Marvel Universe that possesses the capability to neutralize even the most formidable villains, including Thanos. This series finale, crafted by writer Gerry Duggan and artist Javier Garron, unveils a super-charged kaiju named Omeg whose unique abilities fundamentally shift the balance of power in the crossover event.

Omeg Unleashes Eye of Torment on Godzilla

The narrative arc centers on Omeg, a creature sent by Spider-Man into the distant future to prevent Godzilla and King Ghidorah from destroying the timeline. After millions of years of dormant evolution, Omeg reappears during the climactic battle between Godzilla and King Ghidorah, utilizing a previously unknown ability called the Eye of Torment. When Omeg activates this power against Godzilla, the King of the Monsters is instantly incapacitated because the ability forces him to experience the cumulative physical pain of every victim he has harmed throughout his existence.

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Comparison to Ghost Rider Penance Stare

The mechanics of the Eye of Torment share conceptual similarities with Ghost Rider's Penance Stare, yet operate with significantly more destructive physical consequences. While Ghost Rider inflicts mental anguish and emotional torment, the Eye of Torment translates this suffering directly into physical pain, making it far more overwhelming for beings of immense durability. This distinction explains why Godzilla, despite his nigh-unstoppable nature and resistance to conventional damage, is immediately subdued by Omeg's attack.

Threat Level for Thanos and Marvel Villains

Thanos, the Mad Titan created by Jim Starlin, represents a primary threat that the Eye of Torment is designed to counter. Having caused the death of half the universe in the 1991 Infinity Gauntlet storyline, Thanos has inflicted unprecedented suffering across the cosmos. If subjected to the Eye of Torment, the sheer volume of physical agony resulting from his past atrocities would likely overwhelm his resilience, rendering him as vulnerable as Godzilla against this specific ability.

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Impact on Doctor Doom and Multiverse Conflict

This new power emerges as Doctor Doom gathers various heroes and villains, including Kang the Conqueror and Knull, to combat the Kaiju threat in the multiverse. The introduction of Omeg ensures that the conflict extends beyond simple physical combat, introducing a metaphysical layer of judgment that even the most powerful beings cannot easily withstand. The series concludes by establishing Omeg as a critical variable in future Marvel narratives due to the unique and absolute nature of its power.

Series Availability and Publication Details

Godzilla Conquers the Multiverse #5 is currently available for purchase in comic shops and digital platforms from Marvel Comics. The issue serves as the definitive conclusion to the crossover event, providing closure to the multiverse-spanning conflict while establishing Omeg as a permanent and potent force within the broader Marvel Universe lore.