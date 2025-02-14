Head Topics

Goddess of Victory: Nikke x Evangelion: Second Collaboration Arrives Next Week

Gaming News

Goddess of Victory: Nikke x Evangelion: Second Collaboration Arrives Next Week
Goddess Of Victory: NikkeEvangelionCollaboration
  • 📰 bleedingcool
  • ⏱ Reading Time:
  • 83 sec. here
  • 8 min. at publisher
  • 📊 Quality Score:
  • News: 54%
  • Publisher: 69%

Level Infinite announces the return of the popular Evangelion crossover with new characters, storylines, and in-game events.

Level Infinite revealed fresh details about the upcoming second Goddess of Victory: Nikke collaboration with Evangelion , slated for launch next week. The promo art and trailer above showcase the presence of several iconic characters from the series, including Asuka: WILLE, Rei Ayanami, and Sakura. More details about the collaboration will be unveiled as the content launches on February 20.

The Nikke x Evangelion crossover will feature a special storyline set in the world of Evangelion, introducing beloved characters such as Asuka: WILLE, Rei Ayanami (Tentative Name), and Sakura (Toji's sister). Building on the overwhelming success of last summer's first collaboration, players will have another opportunity to obtain fan-favorite characters like Asuka Shikinami Langley, Rei Ayanami, and Mari Makinami Illustrious.Alongside returning characters, players can anticipate exclusive character outfits (including free skins), a captivating 3D event map, and a brand-new mini-game. During Wednesday's Sony's State of Play event, Shift Up, the developer behind both Nikke and Stellar Blade, confirmed a June 2025 launch date for the previously announced Stellar Blade x Nikke in-game collaboration. While specific details remain under wraps, this crossover is poised to celebrate the unique connection between these games. Stellar Blade, the action-adventure game set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, is renowned for its stunning visuals, immersive storytelling, and dynamic combat—hallmarks that also define Nikke.The collaboration trailer released today introduces the newly featured characters Asuka: WILLE, Rei Ayanami (Tentative Name), and Sakura, immersing viewers in a high-stakes battle against the backdrop of the Red Sea. The action-packed footage showcases Evangelion Unit Two and Evangelion Mark.09 in dramatic combat sequences, alongside the Ark's formidable battleship Admire. The tension escalates as they engage in a thrilling showdown against the enigmatic Gatekeeper, promising an unforgettable clash of power and strategy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

bleedingcool /  🏆 20. in US

Goddess Of Victory: Nikke Evangelion Collaboration Mobile Gaming Anime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Enduring Popularity of Neon Genesis Evangelion: A Puzzle Wrapped in Psychological HorrorThe Enduring Popularity of Neon Genesis Evangelion: A Puzzle Wrapped in Psychological HorrorNeon Genesis Evangelion's enduring popularity is a mystery. Despite its unconventional storytelling, psychological horror, and controversial ending, the anime has remained a cultural touchstone for nearly three decades.
Read more »

Not Just Gundam: Evangelion Creator Collabs With Another Sci-Fi Classic for Special AnniversaryNot Just Gundam: Evangelion Creator Collabs With Another Sci-Fi Classic for Special AnniversaryNeon Genesis Evangelion's lead director, Hideaki Anno, is taking leadership for another collaboration with Space Battleship Yamato.
Read more »

Evangelion Celebrates 30th Anniversary with 90s-Inspired Clothing LineEvangelion Celebrates 30th Anniversary with 90s-Inspired Clothing LineThe popular anime franchise, Evangelion, is marking its 30th anniversary with a new clothing collection inspired by 1990s fashion. The collection, named EVANGELION:95, features a range of casualwear designed by Tomohiro Kato, a prominent creative director for the brand.
Read more »

Controversial McDonald's Evangelion Promotion Leaves the Fandom DividedControversial McDonald's Evangelion Promotion Leaves the Fandom DividedShinji&39;s Eva model looking to the right with the McDonald&39;s logo on top.&nbsp;
Read more »

Scalpers Are Already Ruining the Evangelion x McDonald’s CollabScalpers Are Already Ruining the Evangelion x McDonald’s CollabIt seems as though the reselling community are already eyeing the latest Evangelion collaboration at McDonald's locations.
Read more »

'Scam Goddess' explores city worker's 22-year deception'Scam Goddess' explores city worker's 22-year deceptionRita Crundwell embezzled $53.7 million from the city of Dixon, Illinois.
Read more »



Render Time: 2025-02-14 19:31:12