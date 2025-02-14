Goddess of Victory: Nikke x Evangelion: Second Collaboration Arrives Next Week

Level Infinite announces the return of the popular Evangelion crossover with new characters, storylines, and in-game events.

Level Infinite revealed fresh details about the upcoming second Goddess of Victory: Nikke collaboration with Evangelion , slated for launch next week. The promo art and trailer above showcase the presence of several iconic characters from the series, including Asuka: WILLE, Rei Ayanami, and Sakura. More details about the collaboration will be unveiled as the content launches on February 20.

The Nikke x Evangelion crossover will feature a special storyline set in the world of Evangelion, introducing beloved characters such as Asuka: WILLE, Rei Ayanami (Tentative Name), and Sakura (Toji's sister). Building on the overwhelming success of last summer's first collaboration, players will have another opportunity to obtain fan-favorite characters like Asuka Shikinami Langley, Rei Ayanami, and Mari Makinami Illustrious.Alongside returning characters, players can anticipate exclusive character outfits (including free skins), a captivating 3D event map, and a brand-new mini-game. During Wednesday's Sony's State of Play event, Shift Up, the developer behind both Nikke and Stellar Blade, confirmed a June 2025 launch date for the previously announced Stellar Blade x Nikke in-game collaboration. While specific details remain under wraps, this crossover is poised to celebrate the unique connection between these games. Stellar Blade, the action-adventure game set on a post-apocalyptic Earth, is renowned for its stunning visuals, immersive storytelling, and dynamic combat—hallmarks that also define Nikke.The collaboration trailer released today introduces the newly featured characters Asuka: WILLE, Rei Ayanami (Tentative Name), and Sakura, immersing viewers in a high-stakes battle against the backdrop of the Red Sea. The action-packed footage showcases Evangelion Unit Two and Evangelion Mark.09 in dramatic combat sequences, alongside the Ark's formidable battleship Admire. The tension escalates as they engage in a thrilling showdown against the enigmatic Gatekeeper, promising an unforgettable clash of power and strategy





