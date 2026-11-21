Nikhil Mahajan's Marathi thriller 'Mongoose,' an India-Australia co-production with Photoplay Films, is in the WAVES Film Bazaar Co-Production Market.

‘Ramayana’ Star Sai Pallavi, Ravi Kishan’s ‘Spider-Man’ Anecdote, Grammy Winner Ricky Kej Light Up International Film Festival of India Opening in Goa Busan-Selected Director Anoop Lokkur Turns His Own Tenant War Into Bengaluru Dark Comedy ‘Melgade Mane Kelgade Mane’ at India’s WAVES Film BazaarNikhil Mahajan, the Indian National Film Award-winning director of “Godavari” and the Netflix series “Betaal,” is bringing “Mongoose,” a Marathi-language neo-noir thriller about a cab driver and the con man who steals his taxi, to the Co-Production Market at Set in the hardscrabble town of Malegaon, the film follows Abhimanyu, a hardworking driver whose hopes of owning his own taxi are wrecked when he is carjacked on the highway.

The thief, Shahrukh, is a debt-ridden hustler who crashes the stolen cab, killing pilgrims traveling in a van, and the two men’s lives become violently entangled. As Abhimanyu chases justice and Shahrukh tries to stay free, it emerges that Abhimanyu’s own boss ordered the hit.

Also read Australian Brothers Discover They Are Indian Cinema Royalty in WAVES Film Bazaar Documentary ‘Dada & Us’

Alanis Morissette Blends Theatrical Sketches, Memoir Talk and Massive Hits in Captivating 'Butterfly With a Machete' Residency: Concert ReviewMahajan says that, particularly since “Raavsaaheb,” he has been drawn to subjects that let him examine Indian society through a social lens, and that “Mongoose” digs into the gap between ambition and reality for one section of the population.

“I choose to lend my genre sensibility to these social subjects to create a more wide appealing introspection of the Indian living condition. ” Suhrud Godbole and Mahajan’s Coquelicot Pictures is producing with Sydney-based Photoplay Films. The budget is $1.1 million, with $650,000 in place. The project is in advanced development and the team aims to start prep in the second quarter of 2027.

Advertisement

In Goa, they are looking for co-producers, sales agents and “early-stage festival programmers. ” “At Coquelicot Pictures we are very driven and passionate about creating and supporting modern and cutting-edge storytelling.

‘Mongoose’ is a story we believe will cut across languages and demographics, and Nikhil is one of the finest genre-makers we have in the country today,” says Godbole, who has worked with Mahajan since 2011. “In Karen Radzyner we have the perfect partner to collaborate and take this film to the world. ” Radzyner leads Photoplay’s film and TV arm.

The company’s films and series have competed at Berlin, Venice, Toronto, CanneSeries and SeriesFest, and its executive producer credits include “Goldstone,” “Berlin Syndrome” and “Sweet Country. ” “Nikhil’s storytelling blew me away at our first meeting in Goa two years ago and watching his festival-darling, award-winning films cemented that he’s a writer/director with soul, who alongside his impressive producer Suhrud , opens windows of insight into India for a global audience,” Radzyner says.

Mahajan’s features also include “Pune 52” and “Baji. ” “Godavari” premiered at the Vancouver International Film Festival and won him the Indian National Film Award for best direction as well as a special jury award for best director at IFFI.

Advertisement

“Betaal” was produced by Blumhouse Television and Red Chillies Entertainment. Coquelicot released “Tighee” in theaters in March. Mahajan says he hopes audiences unfamiliar with these issues get “a ringside view of reality,” and that international viewers see “a side of India which is seldom seen. ” Next up for him is a horror musical, which starts filming soon.