God Told Me To: A Haunting Look at Religious Violence

Larry Cohen's 1976 horror classic, God Told Me To, explores the dark side of organized religion through a chilling tale of a NYPD detective investigating a series of murders committed by individuals claiming to be following divine instructions. The film delves into the disturbing potential for religious extremism and the dangers of blind faith, ultimately offering a thought-provoking critique of how power and manipulation can exploit religious beliefs.

Religion can be a beautiful thing that brings communities together — but it also has a history of being pretty violent. Particularly in popular texts like the Bible, people often gloss over the many shocking depictions of bloodshed and gore. It’s an aspect of religion that often goes ignored, which is exactly why legendary director Larry Cohen decided to bring it to the forefront in his 1976 horror classic, God Told Me To.

Following a beleaguered NYPD cop who is facing a string of random murders where each perpetrator claims they were following the voice of God, the film quickly devolves from gritty drama into terrifying science fiction mayhem. Yet amidst all this violence is a poignant message about the brutality of religion and what it means to have “faith” in a human who claims to be anything but. Through the terrifying cult at the film's center, Cohen describes the worst possibility of organized religion, using the plot's violence to show how people sometimes enact violence with their only excuse being that some higher power (or, more often, a cultish leader) approves. It’s a haunting message that, combined with the disturbing violence throughout, creates an interrogation of organized religion like viewers have never seen.





