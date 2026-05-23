God of War Scraps Norse Saga for TV Show

God of War fans have been immediately taken back by the new show's lack of Kratos' Greek adventures, which are vital for the series' narrative. However, the anticipation for other new releases like the God of War's third RPG is not changing.

God of War fans have been eagerly anticipating the upcoming releases of major games such as Son of Sparta, Ragnarok , and the Thor statue from Prime 1 Studio .

A recent State of Play fueled speculation that a major reveal of the next mainline game could be imminent in the near future. Fans have also been optimistic about the upcoming television series adaptation of God of War, which focuses on the Norse era despite Kratos' Greek saga.

In addition, they can expect to play the God of War Greek trilogy remake in a few months. However, the trilogy remake may take a while to release. Amidst this excitement, Prime 1 Studio and Sideshow have released a new Real Elite Masterline collectible statue featuring Thor from God of War: Ragnarok. The statue is currently available for preorder with three limited-edition versions.

Pre-orders are expected to ship from January to July 2027, with the Deluxe Bonus edition costing up to $2000 USD depending on the retailer. Regardless of the release date, these upgrades to the God of War franchise will be sure to give fans an unforgettable gaming experience





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God Of War Prime 1 Studio Real Elite Masterline Thor Ragnarok Collectible Statue Pre-Order Deluxe Edition Bonus Edition

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