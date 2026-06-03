God of War Release Window: What We Know So Far

Santa Monica Studio's upcoming God of War game is still in development, with no concrete release date announced. However, journalist Jason Schreier has hinted that the wait might not be as long as initially thought. Here's what we know about the game's release window so far.

The release window for Santa Monica Studio 's upcoming God of War game remains unclear, with the studio only labeling it as 'in development'. However, renowned journalist Jason Schreier has hinted that the wait might not be as long as initially thought.

He advised fans not to 'read too much into' the lack of a concrete release date, suggesting that the game is not 'years away'. Schreier's comments gain credibility given that the game was not a new IP but rather a sequel, as revealed at the State of Play event. PlayStation's marketing has also echoed Schreier's sentiments, stating that the game is 'coming soon'.

The reason behind PlayStation's reluctance to provide a more specific release date is unclear, but it is safe to assume that the game will not be released in 2026. This lack of a narrow window is unusual, as all other games from the State of Play event had at least a release year. The delay could be attributed to the challenges faced by AAA game development, which often takes years after an announcement before release.

For instance, 'Horizon Forbidden West' might not be out until 2027 at the earliest, and even then, it might skip the PS5 generation. Despite these challenges, fans can take solace in the fact that the game is not 'years away', as per Schreier's assurance





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