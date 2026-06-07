God of War Laufey: Faye's Afterlife Adventure Revives Classic Combat

An in-depth look at God of War Laufey, the new game starring Faye. Explore its unique Everywhen setting, air-based juggle combat that channels the Greek trilogy, and how it connects to franchise remakes and future mythology crossovers.

Santa Monica Studio's upcoming God of War Laufey represents a bold and innovative direction for the franchise, weaving a narrative that runs parallel to the events of God of War (2018) and God of War Ragnarök.

The game centers on Faye, Kratos's partner, who after her death finds herself in the Everywhen, a divine afterlife realm that serves as a nexus for deities from all mythologies. This setting allows for unprecedented crossover potential, as evidenced by early glimpses of Faye encountering figures like the Egyptian goddess Sekhmet and confronting the Mongolian/Tibetan deity Begtse, who appears to be her lover. The premise cleverly avoids being a straightforward prequel, instead exploring Faye's own journey and legacy.

A significant hallmark of God of War Laufey's gameplay, showcased in PlayStation's June State of Play, is its nostalgic yet refreshed combat system. Unlike the more grounded, weighty style of Kratos and Atreus in the Norse era, Faye's combat is defined by heightened agility, including a double-jump and extensive air juggle mechanics.

This airborne combo-heavy approach directly evokes the fluid, crowd-control-focused hack-and-slash combat of the franchise's original Greek trilogy, offering a distinct and thrilling new rhythm within the modern third-person, parry-intensive framework. Her primary weapon is a mysterious sentient sword, accompanied by a talking ribbon named Rue and a sentient cube called Phranque, who function both as tools in battle and as NPC companions, hinting at deep lore to be uncovered.

The resurgence of air juggling has fueled speculation that Santa Monica is strategically bridging its past and future. Many believe this combat style is being refined for the rumored remakes of the classic Greek God of War trilogy, potentially marrying the Blades of Chaos mechanics from the recent Norse games with the agility of Laufey.

Furthermore, it suggests a design lineage where future protagonists, such as an older Atreus, could inherit these mechanics. Ultimately, while an Egyptian-focused Kratos adventure remains unconfirmed, God of War Laufey fulfills the promise of exploring new mythologies in a novel way-by using a purgatorial realm where all gods converge. It is a surprising yet deeply resonant mainline installment that recontextualizes the franchise's history through the lens of its often overlooked hero, Faye.

The game is in development for PlayStation 5, with more coverage on its combat, lore, and mythological crossovers available through dedicated fan channels and official updates





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