God of War Laufey Delayed to May 2027 on PS5

Santa Monica Studio confirms God of War Laufey is delayed until May 20, 2027. The PS5 exclusive starring Deborah Ann Woll as Faye now targets a spring 2027 launch.

Santa Monica Studio has officially confirmed a significant scheduling shift for the highly anticipated PlayStation 5 exclusive, God of War Laufey. The developer announced that the action-packed title will no longer arrive on the originally scheduled date of February 16, 2027. Instead, the studio has moved the launch window to May 20, 2027, providing additional time for development and refinement of the project.

Developer Confirms Delay for Quality Focus

Santa Monica Studio shared the update through its official account, stating that the change is necessary to "make an extraordinary experience worthy of the passion and dedication" of the player base. The team emphasized that they intend to use this extended development period to put the finishing touches on the game. They aim to push the title to its fullest potential before it reaches consumers worldwide.

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The studio assured fans that they will make the most of each moment until the new release date. This decision reflects a commitment to quality over strict adherence to an initial calendar timeline. Players can expect further updates and details from the developers in the coming months as they approach the new May 2027 deadline.

Faye Takes Center Stage in New Narrative

God of War Laufey marks a notable shift in the franchise by featuring a female protagonist, Faye, rather than the long-time main character, Kratos. The story explores Faye's journey through Everywhen, a mythical afterlife of the gods where deities from across various mythologies fight for ultimate power.

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According to the official game description, Faye awakens unexpectedly in a strange land after her death. She quickly discovers that the protective plans she established to keep Kratos and Atreus safe are now at risk during her absence. This premise sets the stage for a unique adventure that diverges from previous entries in the series.

Deborah Ann Woll returns to reprising her role as Faye following her performance in God of War Ragnarök. The cast also includes acclaimed actors such as Jack Quaid and Perlina Lau, who play crucial characters. These actors will assist Faye on her quest, where she will wield legendary weapons during combat sequences.

Next Steps and Future Information

The game is directed by Ariel Lawrence, who leads the creative vision for this new installment. Pre-orders for the title are scheduled to open on September 29, 2026, according to earlier reports. The pre-order offerings include bonus rewards and new editions for early supporters.

As the development continues, fans can anticipate more insights into the gameplay mechanics and story progression. The delay allows Santa Monica Studio to ensure that the final product meets the high standards expected by the global community. All eyes remain on the studio as they work toward the May 20, 2027, release date.