‘God has called them home’: Daughters remember Castle Hills couple killed in crash on I-10

Carlos Mugica, 54, and his wife, Jennifer Salazar Mugica, 46, died in a car crash last Friday in Fayette County. Family and friends are coping with the loss.

The sisters are still processing the news that their father, Carlos Mugica, 54, and his wife, Jennifer Salazar Mugica, 46, were killed suddenly The couple were headed back to Castle Hills , traveling on Interstate 10 in Fayette County, after a trip to Houston.

“I think we’re still in shock. We feel like we’re in a twilight zone, honestly,” said Carlie Jo.

“I was just on Facetime the day before he left on his trip,” she said. “We were on Facetime because he wanted to see his granddaughter. ” Still recovering from giving birth one month ago, Taylor said she is grateful that her father also got a chance to meet his granddaughter in person. They described him as being loving, caring and “a big kid.

”They say they also loved their stepmother, Jennifer, who had married their father just a few years ago. Carlie Joe described Jennifer as someone who also loved her family and friends and made “the best spaghetti. ”Jennifer served as assistant principal at Longfellow Middle School in the San Antonio Independent School District. The school sent home a letter to parents Saturday, notifying them of her death and informing them that counselors would be available to students.

“He was Mr. Fiesta,” Carlie Jo said. “He loved Fiesta. ” In the wake of his death, a spokesman for the organization issued a statement, praising Carlos for his dedication to the group. His daughters, meanwhile, say they hold tight to their own memories, relying on one another and their faith to get by.

“Dad and Jennifer, they served God’s mission,” Carlie Jo said. “Their purpose is done and now God has called them home. ”Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio.

Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

Flash Flood Warning issued for San AntonioKristi Waters on Pickup Lines with Ernie ZunigaThe Rising Cost of Brisket Is Changing Texas BBQHopeful Spurs fans line up to greet team in SASpurs Fans React After a Disappointing Loss to the KnicksS. A. Fans Know What It Takes to Beat the Knicks Tonight





ksatnews / 🏆 442. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Interstate 10 Crash

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Unveils New Look At The Best Characters For Upcoming ReleaseDemon Slayer's latest film gets a new look to hype up the home video release. Read on to find out more about it.

Read more »

Jesy Nelson Celebrates Birthday with Swimsuit Snap Amid Campaign for Twin Daughters' SMA AwarenessFormer Little Mix star Jesy Nelson marked her 35th birthday with glamorous photos while continuing her advocacy for Spinal Muscular Atrophy screening following the diagnosis of her twin daughters. The documentary Jesy Nelson: Life Changing reveals the family's daily realities and her push for national newborn testing.

Read more »

Rey Feo court couple Carlos and Jenn Mugica killed Friday in I-10 crash near FlatoniaTexas community mourns Carlos and Jenn Mugica of Castle Hills, killed together in an I-10 crash near Flatonia. Cause still under investigation as tributes pour in for the couple known for years of local giving.

Read more »

Castle Hills couple identified in deadly Fayette County crash, DPS saysThe Texas Department of Public Safety said it is investigating a crash that killed a Castle Hills couple Friday afternoon in Fayette County.

Read more »