For once, Americans can laugh at the same ridiculous spectacle without having to pick a political side. How truly liberating.

In a country where even the consumption of a particular brand of beer can constitute a political declaration, the presidential turkey pardon is a blessed aberration.

For a few minutes this Thanksgiving, Americans have permission to enjoy something spectacularly stupid without having to establish what it says about their moral character. How truly liberating. Freedom and Feathers, the two West Virginia turkeys due to receive Donald Trump's presidential pardons on Tuesday, have the enviable distinction of being among the few creatures in Washington without a discernible political agenda.

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They have been put up at the luxurious Willard InterContinental Hotel, a beautiful accommodation for guests with such a cavalier attitude toward bathroom etiquette, don't you think? The ceremony's peculiar charm lies in its juxtaposition of presidential grandeur and barnyard indignity: for a few minutes, the occupant of the Oval Office can behave like a slightly embarrassing uncle without occasioning a national conversation about his fitness for office.

Never mind that Trump used last year's ceremony to ridicule Joe Biden, joking that his predecessor's purported use of an autopen had invalidated the pardons of Peach and Blossom. Let us never forget that Trump has a peculiar flair for breaching the etiquette of occasions expressly designed to dispense with it. Even so, there is something deflationary about a presidential address being interrupted, as Trump's was last November, by an actual gobble.

No amount of presidential eloquence can command the reverence of an animal constitutionally incapable of giving a damn. Perhaps Americans could borrow something from that temperament. In 2023, the Pew Research Center found that 65 percent of Americans frequently felt exhausted by politics, with exhaustion particularly pronounced among the most politically engaged. There is a miserable paradox in our seemingly insatiable appetite for something that makes us so unhappy.

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Indignation has acquired the prestige of intellectual seriousness, to the extent that failing to be sufficiently outraged by something can itself become grounds for outrage. There is an element of narcissism in the conviction that every passing cultural phenomenon must somehow accommodate our political sensibilities. Surely nobody should have to consult their ideological affiliations before deciding whether a turkey looks funny, which is the very best part of the whole ordeal.

Of course, there is plenty in American public life that warrants indignation. It would be condescending to suggest that people with legitimate grievances should simply cheer up for the sake of national harmony. Nor does a president's capacity to amuse us absolve him of his responsibility to answer for his policies. Yet the capacity to enjoy something in the company of people with whom we profoundly disagree ought to be among the ordinary pleasures of citizenship.

The alternative is a rather impoverished existence in which even our amusements become exercises in political self-definition. Even the competitive element of the turkey pardon is refreshingly devoid of acrimony. The White House invited Americans to vote on which bird should receive the ceremonial pardon, and one can presumably express a preference for Freedom over Feathers without falling out with one's relatives as both candidates are retiring to Texas A&M University anyway. Presumably, of course.

There will inevitably be those who regard the entire production as a pointless expenditure of presidential time. Its purposelessness, however, is fundamental to its appeal: to insist that every communal pleasure serve some grander social or political objective is to misunderstand the nature of pleasure itself and is simply exhausting. Must even our laughter be politically industrious? Thanksgiving already affords American families ample opportunity for domestic warfare over the dinner table.

Before somebody's uncle gets going, it would be rather lovely to appreciate the spectacle of a president solemnly negotiating the fate of an animal destined for a life of academic leisure. The country's disagreements will survive the afternoon perfectly well without our supervision. Taking a brief holiday from our American propensity for antagonism hardly constitutes a dereliction of civic duty. For once, the only thing Americans need to take personally is the quality of the stuffing.

God bless the turkeys. In a country where even the consumption of a particular brand of beer can constitute a political declaration, the presidential turkey pardon is a blessed aberration. For a few minutes this Thanksgiving, Americans have permission to enjoy something spectacularly stupid without having to establish what it says about their moral character. How truly liberating.

Freedom and Feathers, the two West Virginia turkeys due to receive Donald Trump's presidential pardons on Tuesday, have the enviable distinction of being among the few creatures in Washington without a discernible political agenda. They have been put up at the luxurious Willard InterContinental Hotel, a beautiful accommodation for guests with such a cavalier attitude toward bathroom etiquette, don't you think?

The ceremony's peculiar charm lies in its juxtaposition of presidential grandeur and barnyard indignity: for a few minutes, the occupant of the Oval Office can behave like a slightly embarrassing uncle without occasioning a national conversation about his fitness for office. Never mind that Trump used last year's ceremony to ridicule Joe Biden, joking that his predecessor's purported use of an autopen had invalidated the pardons of Peach and Blossom.

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Let us never forget that Trump has a peculiar flair for breaching the etiquette of occasions expressly designed to dispense with it. Even so, there is something deflationary about a presidential address being interrupted, as Trump's was last November, by an actual gobble. No amount of presidential eloquence can command the reverence of an animal constitutionally incapable of giving a damn. Perhaps Americans could borrow something from that temperament.

In 2023, the Pew Research Center found that 65 percent of Americans frequently felt exhausted by politics, with exhaustion particularly pronounced among the most politically engaged. There is a miserable paradox in our seemingly insatiable appetite for something that makes us so unhappy. Indignation has acquired the prestige of intellectual seriousness, to the extent that failing to be sufficiently outraged by something can itself become grounds for outrage.

There is an element of narcissism in the conviction that every passing cultural phenomenon must somehow accommodate our political sensibilities. Surely nobody should have to consult their ideological affiliations before deciding whether a turkey looks funny, which is the very best part of the whole ordeal. Of course, there is plenty in American public life that warrants indignation. It would be condescending to suggest that people with legitimate grievances should simply cheer up for the sake of national harmony.

Nor does a president's capacity to amuse us absolve him of his responsibility to answer for his policies. Yet the capacity to enjoy something in the company of people with whom we profoundly disagree ought to be among the ordinary pleasures of citizenship. The alternative is a rather impoverished existence in which even our amusements become exercises in political self-definition. Even the competitive element of the turkey pardon is refreshingly devoid of acrimony.

The White House invited Americans to vote on which bird should receive the ceremonial pardon, and one can presumably express a preference for Freedom over Feathers without falling out with one's relatives as both candidates are retiring to Texas A&M University anyway. There will inevitably be those who regard the entire production as a pointless expenditure of presidential time.

Its purposelessness, however, is fundamental to its appeal: to insist that every communal pleasure serve some grander social or political objective is to misunderstand the nature of pleasure itself and is simply exhausting. Must even our laughter be politically industrious? Thanksgiving already affords American families ample opportunity for domestic warfare over the dinner table.

Before somebody's uncle gets going, it would be rather lovely to appreciate the spectacle of a president solemnly negotiating the fate of an animal destined for a life of academic leisure. The country's disagreements will survive the afternoon perfectly well without our supervision. Taking a brief holiday from our American propensity for antagonism hardly constitutes a dereliction of civic duty.