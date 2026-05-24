GOAT Movie Review: Animation Hits the Right Notes, Thrills Sports-Loving Audiences

A movie by Sony Pictures Animation, the studio behind classics like Big Hero 6 and Inside Out, features an all-star cast and revolves around a small goat who gets a shot to join the world of roarball and prove he can change the world's perspective on him.

With Sony Pictures Animation as the studio behind this animated project, the movie with Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Nicola Caughlin, and Steph Curry earned 84% critics’ score and a high 92% with general audiences.

One viewer said it 'is a tight, 90-minute, self-contained story that relies on its own merit to keep people engaged.

', while another added, 'The film proves that style can invigorate formula, but it also suggests that the next evolution of this animation movement will require storytelling that is just as daring as its visuals to make a slam-dunk. ', suggesting that the movie might have surpassed expectations





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Sony Pictures Animation GOAT Movie Sports Movie Goat Sports Movie Smart Comedy

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