Cristiano Ronaldo Announces Retirement From Portugal After Record-Breaking International Career

Cristiano Ronaldo, Portugal's all-time leading scorer with 146 international goals, has announced his retirement from international football on Nov. 5, 2026, ending a 23-year career that included a Euro 2016 title but no World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international competition on Nov. 5, 2026. The decision ends a 23-year career with Portugal that included 146 goals, the most in men's international football history, and the Euro 2016 title.

He leaves the national team without a World Cup, a gap that will remain a defining part of his legacy. Ronaldo was 12 years old when he left his home on the island of Madeira and moved to Lisbon. He shared a bedroom with his three siblings. His mother worked as a hospitality cleaner.

Also read Cristiano Ronaldo announces his international retirement from Portugal

His father was a war veteran who struggled with alcoholism. The move to Sporting CP's youth academy was his first major step into the unknown. There were obstacles when he arrived at Sporting CP. Ronaldo struggled with school so much that he was once expelled for throwing a chair at a teacher.

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Ronaldo's Early Struggles and Health Issues

He eventually persuaded his mother that education was not a priority. He pleaded with her and his Sporting tutor to allow him to quit school and focus on football alone. He later said that without football, he probably would have become a local fisherman. At age 15, Ronaldo was diagnosed with tachycardia, a condition that caused an abnormally fast heart rate even while he rested.

This prompted surgery, a terrifying situation for a young kid. The surgery was successful, and from that moment on, his full story began. Most people forget that Ronaldo is not his last name. His full surname is Dos Santos Aveiro.

Ronaldo was a name given by his father in honor of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan. Like Reagan, Ronaldo is known for being deeply disciplined with a slightly detached strategy against opponents. Like Reagan, a former actor, Ronaldo has also never been one to shy away from the limelight. There is a perfection to Ronaldo's football that is both inspiring and overwhelming.

His search for an omnipotent identity has always been his greatest strength and at times his Achilles heel. While Lionel Messi's diminutive stature and introspective personality captivated fans from one dimension, Ronaldo's focus was a flawless pursuit of impeccable athleticism and force. His training regime and eating habits are ludicrous to most people, but his obsession with discipline gave him a 23-year career on the international stage. Ronaldo is the greatest goalscorer and finisher the men's game will ever witness.

Goals and Iconic Celebration Style

Scoring goals is the hardest job in football. His 146 goals for Portugal were gigantic statements, even the penalties. He celebrates with SIUUUU, an exaggerated expression of si, the Spanish and Portuguese word for yes. The celebration is an acceptance of grandiosity, a door of pomposity where the stadium in unison coronates him after he lands on the ground after the 180-degree jump.

The celebration, now glorified and globalized around the world, is Ronaldo's way of telling the opponent, the stadium and the world that at this very moment he is the one in charge. The longevity of his career is something to truly respect and appreciate. When he played his first European Championship, Lamine Yamal was three years old. Ronaldo is the only player to have featured at six Euros.

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He led Portugal as champion after a 1-0 win over then-host France in 2016. Alongside Messi and Guillermo Memo Ochoa, he has also appeared in six World Cup editions, though Messi and Ronaldo were the ones to play in each one. Across the two marquee competitions, the Euros and the World Cup, Ronaldo scored 25 goals. No other player has that record.

Since 2004, Ronaldo has scored at least one goal for Portugal for 23 straight calendar years. He holds the record for most men's international appearances with 234. His quest to score 1,000 goals will continue during his time with his club Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will retire from Portugal without a World Cup, a ghost he will never be able to scare away.

Final Years and Enduring Legacy

His recent altercation with national team manager Jorge Jesus after leaving camp in the previous window, followed by a lengthy statement on social media, was the reluctance of a once-complete specimen admitting that his powers are dwindling. He just did not want to come to terms with it. In the same way Narcissus died because of being too enamored with his own reflection, Ronaldo's supercilious personality often became his own worst enemy.

But this is what made Ronaldo and why he will go down as the greatest finisher in the history of the sport. It is his selfish, vindictive hunger for goals that built this transformer. Goalscorers by nature have to be selfish. They need an ego if they are to succeed, and there has never been a higher example of goalscoring success than Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves Portugal as the nation's greatest player. Alongside Messi, there is obviously a conversation about his legacy as the greatest in history. In their heyday, we were all blessed with having witnessed the greatest rivalry in football history, perhaps in any sport. Cristiano Ronaldo, the boy from Madeira who needed to slow down his heart, finally accepts that it is time to put on the brakes and close the curtains on the international stage.