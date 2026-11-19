Judge Sharmila Patil orders a 12-year prison term for Ramchandran Chendayellappa following the brutal rape and robbery of a British woman near Canacona railway station in Goa during 2018.

A court in India has sentenced Ramchandran Chendayellappa to 12 years in prison for the violent rape and robbery of a British tourist in Goa. The 48-year-old victim was targeted by Chendayellappa, a resident of Chennai, in a secluded area near Canacona railway station in 2018. The judicial decision marks the conclusion of a long legal process following the brutal attack that occurred before sunrise.

Court Determines 12-Year Sentence for Crime

Justice Sharmila Patil delivered the verdict, explicitly rejecting any possibility of leniency due to the heinous nature of the crime. The judge emphasized that the specific manner in which Ramchandran Chendayellappa committed the offence warranted severe punishment. The 12-year jail term reflects the gravity of the assault, which involved physical violence, sexual assault, and theft of valuables from the victim.

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Details of Attack Near Canacona Station

The incident unfolded when the British tourist attempted to walk one mile from Canacona railway station to her guest house near Palolem Beach. Her train had been delayed, forcing her to seek alternative transport and subsequently walking back alone in the pre-dawn darkness. Ramchandran Chendayellappa emerged from the shadows and physically dragged the woman into an adjacent roadside paddy field. Once there, he struck her in the eye, causing temporary vision loss, before raping her and attempting to strangle her.

Victim Reports Crime to Goa Police

Following the attack, Ramchandran Chendayellappa fled the scene with three bags. He stole approximately 20,000 rupees, which equated to 162 pounds at the time, along with the victim's passport, debit cards, and other personal valuables. The survivor managed to take shelter with a friend located nearby. She subsequently reported the incident to the local police station. Inspector Prashal Desai confirmed that the victim had been traveling in Goa for three weeks prior to the event.

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Context of Safety Concerns in Goa

This case arises in a region known for its tourism, specifically Palolem Beach, which lies less than two miles from Canacona station. The area features white-sand shores, beach huts, and seafood shacks, attracting visitors from around the world. Canacona is situated in southern Goa, roughly 45 miles from the state capital, Panaji. The surrounding coastline includes Patnem Beach and Galgibaga, a known nesting site for sea turtles. The attack occurred just 19 months after the tragic discovery of the body of Danielle McLaughlin, an Irish backpacker, in the Devbagh area.

Legal Proceedings and Judicial Stance

Judge Sharmila Patil noted that the attack took place at a secluded spot along a highway. The judicial observation highlighted that the brutality of the crime left no room for mitigation. The court's decision ensures that Ramchandran Chendayellappa serves a significant portion of his life in prison. This verdict provides a measure of justice for the victim, who had been visiting Goa regularly for 18 years before the 2018 assault.