An Indian court has jailed Ramchandran Chendayellappa for 12 years for raping and robbing a British tourist in Goa. The victim was attacked near Palolem Beach in 2018.

Indian authorities have imposed a 12-year prison sentence on Ramchandran Chendayellappa for the brutal rape and robbery of a 48-year-old British tourist in the southern Indian state of Goa. The judicial decision by Judge Sharmila Patil concludes a long legal process regarding the violent incident that occurred in 2018 near the popular Palolem Beach area. This sentencing serves as a significant legal response to the crime, which targeted a regular visitor to the coastal region.

Victim Targeted Near Canacona Railway Station

The British national had been traveling through the region for three weeks prior to the attack, having visited Goa regularly for the previous 18 years. She was attempting to board a train from Canacona railway station to Thivim station in North Goa when her transportation was unexpectedly delayed. Rather than waiting indefinitely, she decided to walk back to her guest house, which was located approximately one mile away near Palolem Beach.

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The journey took place along a secluded road before sunrise, a time when visibility is naturally low and pedestrian traffic is minimal. As she navigated this quiet stretch, she was approached by Ramchandran Chendayellappa, a 48-year-old man from Chennai. He emerged from the darkness to intercept her, taking advantage of the isolation of the route to execute his planned assault on the unsuspecting traveler.

Violent Assault in Secluded Paddy Field

Ramchandran Chendayellappa dragged the woman from the roadway into a nearby paddy field, where he committed a series of violent acts. According to court testimony, he first struck the victim in the eye, causing her vision to blur for several minutes and leaving her temporarily disoriented. He then proceeded to rape her, inflicting significant physical and psychological trauma during the encounter.

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Following the sexual assault, Chendayellappa attempted to strangle the woman, further escalating the severity of the physical violence. The brutality of these actions was later cited by the presiding judge as evidence that the offense did not warrant any leniency in sentencing. The attack was characterized by its premeditated nature and the use of force to subdue a lone traveler who was simply trying to return to her accommodation.

Robbery and Immediate Aftermath

After the physical assault, Chendayellappa fled the scene with three bags containing the victim's personal belongings. He stole 20,000 Indian rupees, which is approximately £162, along with her passport, debit cards, and other valuable items. The removal of her identification and financial cards indicated an intent to hinder her ability to report the crime or secure immediate assistance.

The victim managed to recover and sought shelter with a friend who was living nearby. Once she was safe, she reported the incident to the local police station. Police Inspector Prashal Desai noted that a search was immediately launched to arrest the culprit. Officers rounded up several suspects from the area while waiting for medical reports to corroborate the physical evidence of the assault. The victim's prompt action in seeking help and reporting the crime was crucial in initiating the investigation.

Judicial Ruling and Regional Context

Judge Sharmila Patil delivered the verdict after reviewing the circumstances of the case, emphasizing the isolated location and the time of day as aggravating factors. The judge stated that the manner in which the offense was committed did not deserve any leniency, leading to the 12-year incarceration for Ramchandran Chendayellappa. This sentence reflects the judicial system's approach to handling violent crimes against tourists in the region.

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The incident occurred in Canacona, which is situated in southern Goa, roughly 45 miles from the state capital of Panaji. The area is well-known for Palolem Beach, a white-sand bay framed by headlands, featuring beach huts, seafood shacks, and dolphin-spotting trips. The surrounding coastline includes quieter areas like Patnem Beach and Galgibaga, a nesting site for sea turtles. The attack occurred less than two miles from the beach, highlighting that even popular tourist destinations have secluded areas where criminals can operate.

This case has drawn attention in the context of previous crimes in the region, coming 19 months after the discovery of the body of Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin in Devbagh, a desolate area within the same town. The recurrence of violent incidents against foreign tourists in Canacona has raised concerns about safety in secluded spots. The 12-year sentence for Ramchandran Chendayellappa stands as a formal judicial response to the specific crime committed against the British tourist, aiming to provide closure and demonstrate legal accountability.