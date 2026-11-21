Luxe picks: The best over-the-top gifts for friends and family.

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Choosing a splurge-worthy present means focusing on what will bring lasting joy and unforgettable memories, not just a moment of wow. This holiday season, give a gift that matches your loved one's unique style and passions. Here are our favorite picks for thoughtful, extraordinary gifts that show how much you care. Gift the chance to make a statement with Vicci Eyewear sunglasses: bold, retro-inspired and customized just for them.

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Choose prescription, sun or polarized lenses in a style and color they'll love. For the friend who's always on the move, this Oleada Marina Tote tote is the perfect gift. It fits a 14" laptop, water bottle and phone and can be carried by shoulder or slipped on luggage. Choose their favorite color for a personal touch.

Surprise your someone special with the gift of sparkle and sentiment. This handmade locket necklace keeps memories close and shines in silver or gold finished with a real diamond for a touch of extra charm. Treat a friend or family member to the ultimate in self-care with this Estée Lauder ReNutriv gift set. It's packed with luxurious skincare and makeup, including a full-size moisturizer and six full-size makeup favorites.

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It's a great present for anyone who deserves a little pampering and glow. Give them jewelry that's as versatile as they are. These Alexis Bittar earrings can be worn as classic sparkling studs or dressed up with molten gold jackets for extra drama; a chic and thoughtful gift. Surprise someone special with La Mer's famous skincare.

Inside, you'll find their well-loved Crème de la Mer, celebrated for its deep hydration and smooth, glowing finish. ICE smashes car window, detains man outside Santa Clarita Sheriff's StationGive the traveler in your life the Loewe Anagram Colorblock Passport Cover. Made from quality leather in bold colors, it brings style to every trip and keeps their passport safe. For the coffee lover who has everything, this Dolce&Gabbana x Bialetti Moka pot is a standout gift.

The vibrant Sicilian colors and iconic design turn every morning brew into a special occasion. Make their winter unforgettable with a luxe faux fur coat. With a soft shawl collar and roomy pockets it's a statement gift that brings cozy style to every outing. For the traveler on your list, this full-grain leather duffle is a gift that combines style, function and lasting quality.

Every bag is one of a kind just like them. Gift them cozy luxury with UGG's Zora loafers, crafted from soft suede and plush wool. Perfect for anyone who deserves a little everyday comfort. Bring a smile to someone's face with this playful Paddington Bear shoulder bag.

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It's a whimsical and roomy gift full of character and charm. The Roo Rev XL electric cargo bike is designed to help you carry gear, groceries, or extra passengers. It features a strong motor and a long-lasting battery, making it suitable for errands or adventures. * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies.

Although we share our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing them. We have not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, are not selling or distributing them, and are not making any representations about their safety or quality. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.

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