Gnosis Pay Data Breach Exposes Visa Cardholders in Major Security Incident

Gnosis Pay confirms a security breach affecting retail Visa debit cardholder data on November 3. The incident highlights vulnerabilities in crypto-fiat infrastructure, prompting mandatory 3D Secure verification and urgent warnings against phishing scams targeting users during the system's scheduled retirement.

Gnosis Pay confirmed that data belonging to holders of its retail Visa debit cards was compromised in a significant security breach. The unauthorized access occurred on November 3, interrupting the standard operations of the company's legacy processing systems. This incident marks the third major leak of its kind this autumn, signaling a strategic shift by attackers away from blockchain vulnerabilities.

Breach Mechanism and Immediate Containment

The specific vector of this compromise was a legacy B2C card processing system that connected traditional fiat infrastructure to digital assets. Although the system was already scheduled for retirement with a full shutdown set for December 20, it remained active until the breach. Gnosis Pay stated that the attack required no exploitation of smart contracts or blockchain protocols, making it significantly easier for malicious actors to target.

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Upon detecting the intrusion, Gnosis Pay security teams moved rapidly to neutralize the threat. The company reported that they successfully contained the threat and cut off access via the compromised keys within two hours of detection. This swift response prevented further unauthorized access to the affected systems during the critical window of the attack.

Stakeholder Impact and Operational Status

For institutional partners and investors, the situation remains stable as Gnosis Pay enterprise and white-label B2B platforms continue to run normally. The company explicitly stated that crypto assets stored in user wallets were not affected by the breach. Funds held within the digital wallets remain secure, providing a layer of protection for the core cryptocurrency holdings of the user base.

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Monavate Limited, the entity that issues the affected Visa debit cards, continues to operate without interruption. Monavate Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority and maintains its operational status despite the data exposure. This regulatory oversight ensures that the fiat card issuance side of the service adheres to strict financial standards even during the crisis.

User Warnings and Scam Mitigation

Gnosis Pay has completed emailing affected users with a detailed list of the exposed data to ensure transparency. The compromised information includes purchase details, physical addresses, and other personal data belonging to the cardholders. The company is urging all users to exercise extreme caution as scammers begin using this stolen information to launch targeted attacks.

Criminals are already attempting to pose as official customer support using the leaked personal data. Gnosis Pay issued a stern warning that neither Gnosis Pay nor its Partner Apps will ever ask for security credentials. These sensitive details include seed phrases, private keys, PINs, or full card numbers for the purpose of verifying or canceling transactions.

Security Upgrades and Future Protocols

To mitigate the risk of fraud, Gnosis Pay is operating in emergency mode until the system goes offline next month. The company has mandated 3D Secure verification for all online payments to add an extra layer of authentication. Transaction monitoring has been significantly increased to detect and prevent suspicious activities in real-time.

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Any changes to user accounts should only be made directly within the official Gnosis Pay application. The company emphasizes that legitimate account modifications are those initiated by the user through the secure app interface. Users are advised to ignore all incoming requests for credentials and to verify any suspicious communications through official channels immediately.