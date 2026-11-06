Gnosis Pay data breach exposes customer info; funds unaffected

Gnosis Pay disclosed a data breach after unauthorized access to its legacy debit card system on Nov. 3. Funds were unaffected; 3D Secure is now mandatory.

Get The Block’s latest crypto news and price alerts for the coins you follow, right in Chrome. Add our free extension here. Gnosis Pay disclosed a data breach after unauthorized access to its legacy debit card system on Nov. 3.

Funds were unaffected; 3D Secure is now mandatory. The BlockGnosis Pay has made 3D Secure verification mandatory for online card payments until the affected system is retired on Dec. 20. Gnosis Pay disclosed a data breach affecting its legacy system powering Gnosis Pay-branded debit cards, exposing certain customer information after unauthorized access was detected on Nov. 3.

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The company said it contained the incident within two hours, replaced compromised security credentials and addressed the vulnerability, adding that customer funds were not affected and its enterprise platform powering white-label card programs was untouched. Gnosis Pay has made 3D Secure verification mandatory for online card payments until the affected system is retired on Dec. 20. Crypto card providers increasingly rely on third-party infrastructure and legacy systems that can create security vulnerabilities.

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In recent months, there have been breaches exposing cardholder information and exploits affecting funds held in card accounts.an internal dashboard used to manage its Visa card program on Oct. 5. Some customer data was exposed, but the attacker reportedly failed to access deposited funds. In August, a vulnerability in Rain'sfrom a legitimate government email domain to obtain sensitive customer information, potentially including account statements, identity documents and Bitcoin transaction histories. Customer funds and systems were unaffected.