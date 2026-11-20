Your birthday party could have a very special guest with a larger than life personality.

Jun 28, 2023; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Nashville Predators mascot Gnash before the 2023 NHL Draft at Bridgestone Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect If you have a child who loves the Nashville Predators, you could rent out the team's mascot for their next birthday party.

Gnash would sign autographs and even bring a birthday gift. For quick drop-ins, it costs only $120. Gnash makes more than 600 appearances during the year throughout the Nashville community. If you don't have a child but have a friend or family member who loves the Predators, Gnash also attends corporate events and weddings.

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There are six different packages to choose from, with the largest bundle costing $450 for one hour. Additionally, Gnash can come to schools for school and local charity events. In fact, if you are a part of a nonprofit charity, you can get a discounted package for Gnash to come, according to the Nashville Predators website. The franchise's lore is that Gnash originated from underneath the foundations of Bridgestone Arena in 1994.

He ran from the arena, but returned in 1998 for the first Nashville Predators game and has been in Bridgestone Arena ever since. He can be seen throughout the arena on game day, often engaging the crowd in chants and cheers, banging a big drum, and even rappelling from the ceiling before games get started.

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Nashville fans can see Gnash and the Predators in Bridgestone Arena three more times this month as the franchise welcomes the Pittsburgh Penguins, Utah Mammoth and the Ottawa Senators. Nov. 3 - vs. Carolina Hurricanes - 7 p.m. Nov. 7 - vs. St. Louis Blues - 12 p.m. Nov. 11 - at Anaheim Ducks - 9 p.m. Nov. 15 - at San Jose Sharks - 8 p.m. Nov. 25 - at Dallas Stars - 7 p.m.Ashley Clay is a published author studying Human and Organizational Development and AI Design and Practice at Vanderbilt, with a minor in Business.

She started Super Investors League, a financial literacy initiative for young people, and authored a children's workbook to make learning about money more accessible. Ashley spent time working in education advocacy in Georgia, where she helped bring student perspectives into conversations about public schools. She is passionate about writing and has a particular interest in sports and education.