GMKtec G10 Mini PC Review: Triple 4K Displays and Ryzen 5 for $290

GMKtec offers a budget Windows 11 Pro desktop with Ryzen 5, 16GB RAM, and three 4K displays for $290. Review specs, ports, and upgrade options.

The GMKtec G10 Mini PC delivers a full Windows 11 Pro desktop experience in a compact form factor that fits behind your monitor. Priced at $290 on Amazon, this device represents a significant discount from its regular list price of $380, offering a $90 reduction or 24% savings. The system is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 3500U processor equipped with eight threads and a maximum boost speed of 3.7GHz.

Processor Performance and Visual Output

The GMKtec G10 utilizes integrated AMD Radeon Vega 8 graphics to handle visual tasks alongside its four-core processor. This configuration supports simultaneous connections to three 4K displays, making it a strong contender for multi-monitor workflows. The unit comes with 16GB of dual-channel DDR4 memory to ensure smooth multitasking across applications.

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Connectivity and Network Specifications

Network capabilities include a high-speed 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port for wired internet access. Wireless connectivity is provided by Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0, allowing users to connect to home networks and peripherals like cordless keyboards and mice. The system also features a USB-C port that supports power delivery for flexible placement.

Storage Expansion and Hardware Upgrades

Storage options are robust for a mini PC, featuring an NVMe SSD that ensures fast boot times and application launch speeds. Users can expand capacity further using two M.2 2280 PCIe 3.0 slots to support up to 16TB of total SSD storage. Additionally, two SO-DIMM slots allow memory upgrades to a maximum of 64GB of DDR4 RAM.

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Use Cases and Physical Design

The small footprint allows the GMKtec G10 to be mounted discreetly behind monitors or placed beside televisions for home theater use. Its lightweight design enables easy movement between rooms, serving as an office computer during the day and a media unit at night. The system handles daily tasks like video calls, spreadsheet editing, and streaming with ease.

Bios Settings and Power Management

Users can optimize performance by accessing the BIOS to switch to a Performance mode. This setting increases multi-core processing power to 25W, which can enhance productivity for demanding workloads. The combination of affordable pricing, triple 4K display support, and upgradeability makes this mini PC suitable for home offices, classrooms, and living rooms.