GMC Recalls 70,000 Sierras Due to Detaching Front Grille

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the upper part of the grille, attached to the Sierra's hood and responsible for securing the grille's chrome deflector, may break, leading to the chrome deflector falling off. GMC estimates that around 3 percent of the 70,768 vehicles affected by the recall actually have this defect. The recall specifically targets 2022 model-year Sierra 1500 pickup trucks equipped with a chrome grille. Those with alternative grille designs are not included in the recall. General Motors (GM), the parent company of GMC, is actively working on a solution for the problem. In the meantime, dealers have been instructed to refrain from selling units that might potentially have the defect. The company reports being aware of at least 1,225 incident reports linked to this issue, with four documented cases of accidents resulting from the problem. While standalone replacement parts are reportedly available, their effectiveness in resolving the issue remains unclear. Some Sierra owners have reported online that a complete grille replacement appears to be the only viable solution at present. As of now, the recall has not appeared on Transport Canada's website, meaning there are no figures available for the Canadian market. This story will be updated as more information regarding the Canadian recall becomes available





