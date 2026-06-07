GMB Union Chief Blames Labour's Energy Policy for Driving Members to Reform UK

Gary Smith, GMB general secretary, criticizes Labour's Net Zero agenda and opposition to North Sea oil and gas, calling it economic madness that is pushing union members toward Reform UK. Polling shows Labour's support among union members has plummeted.

The general secretary of the GMB trade union, Gary Smith , has launched a sharp critique of the Labour government's Net Zero agenda, arguing it is pushing his members toward the Reform UK party.

Smith described the government's stance against North Sea oil and gas extraction as economic madness and a disaster for working people. He asserted that any future leader of the Labour Party, with Andy Burnham reportedly considering a challenge to Keir Starmer, must start listening to these concerns. Recent polling data from JL Partners indicates that support for Reform among trade union members has reached parity with Labour, each party holding 28 percent backing.

This represents a 20-point decline for Labour among this demographic since 2024. While speaking on Times Radio, Smith clarified that Reform is not a friend to trade unionists or GMB members.

However, he expressed understanding for members abandoning Labour, despite the union's official affiliation to the party. He attributed this shift to economic insecurity, widespread anger about the economy, and frustrations over declining living standards, which are driving people toward populist parties. Smith emphasized that the Labour government bears responsibility to be less timid and more bold in its policies.

He called for a stronger commitment to raising living standards, returning jobs and industry to the country, and reconsidering the impact of current energy policy. He specifically highlighted that the policy on North Sea oil and gas is closing factories, reducing investment, and eliminating jobs. Smith dismissed the government's argument that reversing the ban on new North Sea production would not lower domestic energy bills because oil prices are set internationally, calling it utter nonsense.

He argued that sacking thousands of North Sea workers is economic madness and that increasing dependence on energy imports is illogical. He noted that no other country, including Norway, is pursuing such a policy. While supporting an energy transition toward low-carbon sources, Smith insisted it must be balanced and that shutting down a vital resource like North Sea oil and gas, which benefits the economy and jobs, makes no sense.

He urged Labour to recognize the political and economic consequences of its approach. Conservative shadow Scotland secretary Andrew Bowie seized on Smith's comments, stating they expose the failure of Labour's energy policies. He accused Labour of killing investment, costing jobs, and increasing dependence on foreign energy. Bowie argued that North Sea oil and gas are crucial for energy security in the North East and that Britain should support the industry rather than driving it into managed decline





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GMB Union Gary Smith Labour Party Net Zero North Sea Oil And Gas Reform UK Energy Policy Trade Unions Keir Starmer Andy Burnham JL Partners Poll Economic Security Living Standards Ed Miliband Tories Andrew Bowie

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