“Good Morning America” host Gio Benitez is opening up about the “shocking” moment he was diagnosed with coronary artery disease.

Gio Benitez attends the 2026 Disney Upfront at Jacob Javits Center on May 12, 2026 in New York City. “Good Morning America” host Gio Benitez is opening up about the “shocking” moment he was diagnosed with coronary artery disease.

Benitez, the Sunday morning co-anchor and ABC News transportation correspondent, shared his health update on Tuesday’s episode of GMA. He recalled recently undergoing a coronary artery calcium scan, which is a noninvasive CT test that detects calcified plaque in the heart’s arteries. But instead of an ideal score of 0, Benitez clocked a score of 137, which he said was extra “surprising” and “really scary,” given everything he does to stay health.

Also read ‘GMA’ correspondent Gio Benitez, 41, reveals ‘shocking’ health diagnosis: ‘Is this the night my heart stops?’

Benitez also revealed there is a history of heart disease in his family. His grandmother, two uncles and an aunt all died “young” and “suddenly” from heart attacks, he said.

“I just want to scream it from the rooftops right now, not for pity for me, but because I know that so many people haveis a condition affecting “the main blood vessels that supply blood to the heart,” according to the Mayo Clinic. “A buildup of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls, a condition called atherosclerosis, usually causes coronary artery disease” Benitez noted that he is “going to be fine” but his journey to this point was “quite scary.

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” He said he has been taking medication to treat the disease.

“I’m feeling really, really good,” he said. “What said would happen is happening. So that’s helped put my mind at ease. ”