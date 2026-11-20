Tory Johnson has exclusive deals for 'GMA' viewers.

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below* You can also score big savings on products from brands such as DEMDACO, Glocusent and more.

The deals start at just $4.50 and are up to 85% off. Find all of Tory Johnson'slow on date listed to receive the savings. Only while supplies last. No back orders, unless specified by the individual vendor.

Also read These Magical Miniature Book Nook Kits Start at Just $20—And Include 'ACOTAR'!

No rain checks. Contact retailers for questions about productsFeel the difference with Pre de Provence. The Heritage Collection celebrates the art of timeless French soapmaking, each fragrance reflects a dedication to quality, simplicity, and authenticity passed down through generations. Richly scented and beautifully made, it honors the French roots of the brand while offering an enduring sense of comfort, elegance and everyday luxury.

Hand soap, hand lotion, reed diffusers, body butter and more in beautiful scents. Inspired by the charm and color of Italian market streets, the Via Mercato Gift Sets celebrate fragrance, craftsmanship, and everyday indulgence. This curated collection features beautiful bar soaps enriched with shea butter, coconut oil, and olive oil for moisturization and protection and a luxurious liquid soap and lotion gift set. Thoughtfully made and packaged for gifting.

Urbana Tea & Tonic Cleansing Skincare Set is also available. Shipping is $4.99 or free over $35. Bring the art of Italian cooking home. Lumenflon's Deco is made in Brescia, Italy.

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The quick-heating body is deeper than conventional frypans, providing more room to make family-sized meals simple. The PFAS-free ceramic nonstick delivers effortless release while the snag-free interior makes it simple to wipe clean. Each pan is finished with a unique Italian gloss enamel that delivers a lasting shine. The ergonomic handle keeps cooking comfortable and the chip-free rims are specially designed to help prevent chips.

Thoughtfully built for incredible performance on all stovetops , oven safe up to 392F and easily clean in the dishwasher. Choose from three sizes: 8", 9.5" and 11". Limit five per order. Free shipping!

What historic El Niño could mean for winter in the Philadelphia region | Winter Weather OutlookGet happier, healthier feet with Barefoot Scientist. The Reboot exfoliating foot peel is a scientifically formulated foot treatment that gently removes built-up, dead skin cells to reveal softer, healthier feet in one quick treatment.

During the 90 minute treatment, Reboot doesn't harshly strip skin like other more acidic peels and enables the newer layers of skin cells to remain moisturized while the dead layers subtly shed away. It's a facial for your feet! The fan favorite Sleep On It moisturizing gel socks are gel-lined with a scientifically formulated blend to recover and rebuild your skin's natural moisture balance overnight, so you can wake up to more supple skin.

Treat with foot sprays, wipes, exfoliation tools and more. Shipping is $4.95 or free over $20. Make your favorite problem solvers your favorite accessories. Tech Candy marries the technology you need with the style often lacking in tech products.

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Teenie Weenie Earbud Cleanie is a 3-in-1 multi-tool. The tiny nib works its way into tiny wax-encrusted crevices, the little brush loosens dried debris and the long sponge whisks away the dust - great for all day listeners. Throw Crumb Catchers cleaning orbs into any bag so they can ramble about, collecting the unwanted bits that have accumulated in the abyss. From magnetic phone wallets to charging adapters, Tech Candy has tech stocking stuffers covered.

Shipping is $5.99. Accessorize life on the go. MALIBU SKYE's Daria is a versatile compact crossbody featuring a flap front pocket for quick phone access and an interior slip pocket to store everyday essentials. The strap adjusts from a crossbody to a shoulder bag and can be removed to convert to a stylish clutch.

Laci is a super functional bag that keeps your things neatly organized, with a roomy exterior pocket, interior zip divider pocket, and multiple card slots. The detachable strap also adjusts from a crossbody to a shoulder bag and easily converts to a go-anywhere clutch. Choose from a big assortment of colors. Free Shipping!

Give the gift of everything they might need in a Pinch. Pinch Provisions has perfected the "art of the kit," creating beautifully curated collections inside and out. Pinch is best known for inventing the Minimergency Kit—a compact collection of 17 everyday essentials like lip balm, breath drops and stain remover. This pint-sized kit is designed to pop in your purse, car, backpack or desk so you're always ready for life's little emergencies.

They come in lots of fun styles including a charm design that clips right onto bags and keys. Choose from a fun assortment of great stocking stuffers. Shipping is $4.99. * By clicking on the featured links, visitors will leave Localish.com and be directed to third-party e-commerce sites that operate under different terms and privacy policies.

Although we share our personal opinions of these products with you, Localish is not endorsing them. We have not performed product safety testing on any of these products, did not manufacture them, are not selling or distributing them, and are not making any representations about their safety or quality. Prices and availability are subject to change from the date of publication.