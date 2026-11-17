The 41-year-old said his “diagnosis shocked [him] and everyone who knows” him since he “works out,” “watches what [he] eats” and “takes care” of his …

“ Good Morning America” correspondent Gio Benitez went public with his “shocking” diagnosis of coronary artery disease on Tuesday. The 41-year-old, who sat down with Dr. Tara Narula for the segment, explained that he got a score of 137 — instead of the desired number, zero — on a coronary artery calcium scan, a noninvasive CT test that detects calcified plaque in the heart’s arteries.

The journalist also noted that he “works out,” “watches what eats” and “takes care” of his body,” even rappelling “down the Empire State Building. ”The journalist told viewers that taking care of his body could not have prevented his recent health scare. Benitez noted that without a “simple test,” his symptoms would have remained “silent until it was too late.

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”The Emmy winner went on to promise viewers that he will eventually “be fitter, stronger and healthier than ever. ”The Emmy winner “works out, he watches what he eats … takes care of his body” and has “even rappelled down the Empire State Building,” as seen above in May 2024. Benitez teased his health issues in an Instagram clip Monday, with Jennifer Love Hewitt and more celebrities sharing their support.

Benitez said the diagnosis “shocked and everyone who knows” him.

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“It’s been a pretty emotional last week,” DiDario, who wed his partner in April 2016, gushed via his Instagram Story. “So proud of @giobenitez for sharing his story. This is going to help so many. ” Christopher Reeve’s 34-year-old son clarified “right off the top” in September that he was treated over the summer and is “OK.

”His husband, Tommy DiDario, shared his support via Instagram after an “emotional week. ” “The treatments were a slog,” he said.

“Today, though, I am relieved to announce that we arrived at our destination and this cancer is in the rearview mirror. Butat the time, writing, “Please watch this powerful story about @ReeveWill’s journey navigating testicular cancer just months after his happiest day. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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'Like' or 'Dislike' when you are filled with emotions! Thanks for reading our community guidelines. Don't forget, freedom of speech is not the freedom of reach! The journalist told viewers that taking care of his body could not have prevented his recent health scare.

The Emmy winner"works out, he watches what he eats ... takes care of his body" and has"even rappelled down the Empire State Building," as seen above in May 2024. Benitez said the diagnosis"shocked and everyone who knows" him. His husband, Tommy DiDario, shared his support via Instagram after an"emotional week. "