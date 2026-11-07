GM Steps On Tesla's Cybertruck Toes With EV1 Celebration

General Motors seeks to reclaim the title of EV innovator from Tesla, drawing renewed attention to the Impact concept and EV1 sedan.

General Motors introduced the Impact concept EV in 1994, laying the groundwork for the automaker's short-lived EV1 electric car .

In a move that shocked and surprised nobody, last week Tesla CEO Elon Musk pulled the plug on his much-hyped. Production will end sometime next year. It may be small consolation, but at least the Cybertruck sold more units than another notorious flop in modern automotive history, General Motors’s ill-fated EV1 sedan. Was EV1 really a flop, though?

Also read Tesla is “winding down” production of the Cybertruck next year

In sales, yes, but GM wants everyone to know that the EV1 beat Tesla to the electrification punch in key technology milestones. , preferring to lease the car with a focus on drivers in California. Production began in 1996 but that didn’t last long. In 2003 GM pulled the plug, recalled the vehicles, and sent them to the crusher, having produced barely more than 1,000 units overall.

Only a scant few escaped the junkyard. One of them was rescued by US filmmaker Alex Gibney, leading to his advisory role in the searing 2006 EV1 documentary “Who Killed the Electric Car? ” controls for the accelerator pedal, brake pedal, parking brake, and gear selector, with the power steering featuring electro-hydraulic control.angle in a follow-up article in August, by way of demonstrating a through line between the 1990’s technology and the automaker’s current EV lineup.

Advertisement

“Conceptually, the EV1’s braking system operates exactly like the braking systems in GM’s modern EVs,” Perkins wrote. “Press the brake pedal, and the car’s computers decide how much friction and regenerative braking to actuate. Should the electronic system fail, it’s connected to a mechanical backup, just as in the EV1. ”As part of the PR campaign, GM is also putting its 1994 concept sedan on display, the 1994 Impact .

“As one of theelectric vehicles from a major automaker, the Impact was a critical learning tool that shaped the final production version of the EV1,” GM emphasizes. If you blink, you’ll miss it. The Impact is on display at the GM-sponsored Test Track at EPCOT, the Disney theme park in Bay Lake, Florida, until mid-December. As for why all this fuss, why now, that’s a good question.

Over the past several years, GM has put a jolly spin on its inability to catch up to Tesla in sales, let alone surpass it. As recently as last year,The 2026 EV1 celebration elaborates upon the technology angle, underscoring GM’s claim on the pre-Tesla, 1990’s roots of innovation in the vehicle electrification field. The new emphasis on technology also comes at a pivotal moment for EV sales in the US.

The US market nosedived last fall after US President Trump and his Republican allies in Congress prematurely eliminated federal tax credits for EVs. However, activity continued to stir in some quarters, and Trump himself made the case for EVs more attractive when he decided to bomb Iran in February. Nine months later, the price of gas remains stubbornly high, sparking renewed hopes that EV sales will rebound more quickly than first anticipated.

Advertisement

In addition, a fresh round of innovation is on the horizon, with GM banking on its forthcomingWhile Tesla is not the only competition in town, beating the startup at its own game would be a feather in GM’s cap, and Elon Musk made the effort a little easier when he canceled the Cybertruck, leaving Tesla without a foothold in the hot market for pickup trucks in the US. The automaker still has sedans, SUVs, the new Semi Class 8 truck, andthe 2027 Silverado electric pickup Meanwhile, Rivian is also aiming upscale at close to $80,000 and up for its RIT pickup.

The startup is on the move, having somehow managed to squeeze a loan guarantee of up to $4.5 billion out of the Trump administration. The funds are earmarked to Readers, what do you think? Does GM — or any other automaker — have a snowball’s chance in hell to catch up to Tesla in the US market?

Drop a note in the discussion thread…EV in 1994, laying the groundwork for the automaker’s short-lived EV1 electric car . Tina has been covering advanced energy technology, military sustainability, emerging materials, biofuels, ESG and related policy and political matters for CleanTechnica since 2009. Follow her @tinamcasey on LinkedIn, Mastodon or Bluesky.