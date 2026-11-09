GM and OnStar Banned from Selling Driver Data to Insurers

General Motors and OnStar face strict new rules after being caught selling driving habits and location data to insurance companies. The FTC order bans this practice for five years and requires explicit consumer consent for data collection for the next two decades.

General Motors and its connected vehicle service OnStar have been issued a landmark regulatory order by the Federal Trade Commission that fundamentally changes how automotive data is handled. The agreement prohibits the automaker from sharing sensitive driving behaviors and precise geolocation information with third parties, particularly insurance companies, for a period of five years. This decision resolves a series of legal actions and consumer complaints alleging that the company secretly collected and sold this private information without the knowledge of the vehicle owners.

Secret Data Collection Mechanisms Exposed

The investigation revealed that the OnStar platform, which provides navigation, music, and 24/7 support, collected detailed metrics about how drivers operate their vehicles. This data included the frequency of hard braking, the intensity of acceleration, and specific geographic locations where vehicles were driven. Although the service's fine print mentioned data collection, many consumers were unaware that this information was being aggregated and sold to external entities. The primary recipients of this data were insurance providers, who utilized the driving patterns to calculate and increase premium costs for policyholders.

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The scope of this data mining extended to multiple brands under the General Motors umbrella, including Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac. Any driver who purchased a vehicle from these manufacturers since 2016 and opted into the OnStar Smart Driver program was potentially subject to this tracking. In one notable instance, a family in Michigan purchased a new 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV. A salesperson automatically enrolled the buyer in a free OnStar subscription, which activated data tracking. The owner only discovered the extent of the surveillance after requesting documents from the data broker LexisNexis, which showed records of specific driving behaviors like rapid acceleration and sudden stops.

Legal Challenges and Regulatory Backlash

The controversy sparked a wave of legal action from both individual consumers and government agencies. Approximately thirty class action lawsuits were consolidated into a single, comprehensive 627-page legal complaint against General Motors. Consumers filed numerous complaints with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, expressing outrage over the perceived invasion of privacy. Simultaneously, state-level authorities joined the federal effort, with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filing a separate lawsuit against the company. These legal challenges highlighted a broader public concern regarding the lack of transparency in how automotive telemetry data is monetized.

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The Federal Trade Commission stepped in to address these violations of consumer privacy. The regulator determined that the company had failed to secure proper consent before selling sensitive personal information. The resulting order imposes strict limitations on General Motors and OnStar, mandating that they cease the unauthorized sale of driving data. This regulatory intervention was designed to protect consumers from unfair financial practices driven by invisible surveillance technologies embedded in modern vehicles.

Strict Consent Requirements and Data Rights

Under the terms of the new agreement, General Motors is required to obtain explicit, informed consent from consumers before collecting any vehicle data for purposes other than core safety features. This requirement remains in effect for the next twenty years. The company must also delete all previously collected data that was shared with third parties without proper authorization. Furthermore, General Motors is mandated to create a system that allows any United States consumer to request a copy of the data that has been collected about them. This provision gives vehicle owners the ability to review their information and potentially disable data collection features, including geolocation tracking.

While the ban on selling data to insurers is significant, the agreement allows General Motors to continue sharing location details with emergency responders such as police, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians. The company may also utilize the data for internal research purposes. However, the prohibition on commercial sharing with insurance agencies marks a major shift in the industry. Drivers who suspect their data has been shared without consent are advised to contact data brokers like LexisNexis to request a consumer disclosure report. Reading the fine print of vehicle agreements remains essential for protecting personal privacy in the age of connected cars.