Gluesenkamp Pérez Defeats Braun in WA-3 House Race

Democratic incumbent Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez defeats Republican John Braun in Washington's 3rd Congressional District, securing a pivotal seat in the U.S. House of Representatives.

Democratic incumbent Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez has defeated Republican challenger John Braun in the contest for Washington's 3rd Congressional District seat in the U.S. House of Representatives. The victory secures her position in the federal legislature and maintains a critical hold for Democrats who needed this specific district to capture the House majority.

Campaign Dynamics and Voter Results

Republicans required Braun to win this seat to retain power within their own party, making the race a high-stakes battleground. The district has a complex political history, having voted for President Donald Trump three times while simultaneously electing Gluesenkamp Pérez twice. She previously defeated Trump-backed candidate Joe Kent in both 2022 and 2024.

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In the primary election held last August, Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez received 54,132 votes, representing 38.9% of the total. John Braun followed closely with 38.7% of the vote, totaling 263 votes fewer than the incumbent. Progressive Democrat Brent Hennrich finished third with 15.3% of the vote in that earlier selection process.

Financial Expenditures and Endorsements

The final election cycle saw significant financial activity from both camps and affiliated political action committees. Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez raised approximately $6 million to fund her re-election campaign efforts throughout the year. In contrast, John Braun raised about $2 million for his bid.

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Financial support for the Republican challenger was further bolstered by external spending. A super PAC tied to Donald Trump, identified as No Going Back PAC Inc., spent $1.7 million specifically in favor of John Braun. John Braun is a Navy veteran and current Washington state senator who received Donald Trump's endorsement earlier this year.

Legislative Records and Policy Platforms

John Braun was first elected to the Washington State Senate in 2012, where he represented Southwest Washington's 20th Legislative District. His professional background includes serving as president of Braun Northwest, a family-owned company that constructs emergency vehicles. He holds a bachelor's degree in electrical engineering from the University of Washington.

During the campaign, Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez highlighted her legislative work on housing as a primary priority. She cited her efforts to help pass the Build Now Act to increase housing supply. She also blamed President Donald Trump's war in Iran for rising costs of everyday items, including groceries and gasoline.

Regional Impact and Industrial Tragedy

The race was heavily influenced by local tragedies and industrial safety concerns within the district. Earlier this year, 11 employees of a paper mill in Cowlitz County were killed in an implosion at the Nippon Dynawave Packaging facility in Longview. Investigators determined the incident occurred when a vessel containing white liquor, a highly corrosive chemical used in the paper-making process, imploded on May 26.

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In response to the deadliest industrial accident in Washington state history, Marie Gluesenkamp Pérez sent a letter to the company. She called on the owners of the Nippon Dynawave mill to provide a written guarantee that workers would continue receiving pay and benefits during the investigation. Her letter expressed concern that the company might back away from earlier commitments to support the affected employees.

Broader State and National Context

Washington voters also made significant decisions on other issues during this election cycle. They voted not to restore the original 2024 parents' bill of rights, which would have undone changes made by the Washington State Legislature the previous year. Additionally, voters repealed the state's new tax on household income above $1 million before it took effect by passing Initiative 645.

The election results for Washington's 3rd Congressional District reflect the broader political tensions and local priorities that defined the campaign. The outcome secures the seat for the Democratic incumbent amidst a closely watched national political landscape.