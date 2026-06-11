Glucosamine Supplements May Accelerate Alzheimer's Progression

A new study has found that people with mild cognitive impairment who took glucosamine supplements were 25 percent more likely to develop dementia than those who did not use the pill. Additionally, glucosamine use was associated with a 25 percent increase in the risk of death in patients with Alzheimer's disease. The study suggests that metabolic dysfunction and inflammation may play a role in Alzheimer's progression.

Glucosamine, a supplement commonly used for joint pain and cartilage support, may accelerate the progression of Alzheimer's disease, according to a new study. People with mild cognitive impairment who took glucosamine supplements were 25 percent more likely to develop dementia than those who did not use the pill.

Additionally, glucosamine use was associated with a 25 percent increase in the risk of death in patients with Alzheimer's disease. The study suggests that metabolic dysfunction and inflammation may play a role in Alzheimer's progression. Dr. Jessica McCarthy, a neuropsychologist specializing in Alzheimer's disease, emphasizes the importance of consulting with a medical team before taking supplements, as they may interact with organ systems, pre-existing conditions, and other medications





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Alzheimer's Disease Glucosamine Supplements Metabolic Dysfunction Inflammation

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